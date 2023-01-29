Seven people got their stomachs pumped in the hospital after an eatery in China accidentally served floor detergent instead of fruit juice. According to the South China Morning Post, the Chinese restaurant is located in Zhejiang province and the incident took place on January 16. According to the news outlet, Douyin Live streamer, Sister Wukong claimed she and six others had to rush to the hospital to have their stomachs pumped after they realised that what they drank was not fruit juice.

Explaining the whole ordeal, Wukong stated that the customers were later told by the restaurant that the waitress had bad eyesight, which eventually led to the mix-up. The video shared by Wukong was later deleted from her account. A police officer from the city’s Xucun Police station told the SCMP that all seven customers are now in stable condition and will demand compensation from the restaurant.

‘I took one sip…my throat felt very bad’: Wukong

In the now-deleted video, the live steamer narrated the whole ordeal while lying on a hospital bed. “Let me show you all these people lying here. The seven of us dined together and had to have our stomachs pumped,” Sister Wukong asserted. “I took one sip and swallowed. My throat felt very bad immediately,” she added. According to SCMP, Wukong said that it was her husband who took the first sip and raised an alarm. After taking the first sip, the husband told the group that the drink had a “bitter” taste.

The news outlet also reported that the waitress at the restaurant later admitted that she was at fault and she made the blunder because she was new and had an eye condition. “She told us she doesn’t work for the restaurant normally and was just helping out for the day,” Sister Wukong said. However, it is still unclear what type of floor detergent was served to the gathering. The netizens even claimed that some of the detergents that are being sold in China do look like drinks. “This really looks like drinks. I once saw one in a supermarket in my neighbourhood, which had barely any Chinese characters on the package. I didn’t dare to buy it as I was worried the kids might drink it mistakenly,” one Douyin user commented on the video.