Chinese Rocket Could Re-enter Earth This Weekend; US Warns It's 'out Of Control'

The United States Department of Defence has informed that it is tracking the Chinese Long March 5B-rocket that is 'out of control' and set to re-enter Earth's atmosphere this weekend. The Chinese rocket is expected to enter Earth's atmosphere around May 8 and US Space Command is tracking the rocket's trajectory amid concerns about where its debris may make an impact, as per reports.

In an official statement, Pentagon's US Space Command said, "US Space Command is aware of and tracking the location of the Chinese Long March 5B in space, but its exact entry point into the Earth's atmosphere cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its re-entry, which is expected around May 8."

"Until then, the 18th Space Control Squadron will be offering daily updates to the rocket body's location on Space-track.org beginning May 4. USSPACECOM will provide additional information as it becomes available," it added.

The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence on global threats had recently released an intelligence report which said that China will continue to integrate space services--such as satellite reconnaissance and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT)--and satellite communications into its weapons and command-and-control systems to erode the US military's information advantage.

Long March 5B-rocket Crash Landed Last Year

In May, last year, the same rocket had crash-landed in the Atlantic Ocean, as per Science Alert. The debris was reportedly the rocket's core and was 30.48 meters, weighing almost 18,000 kgs - making it the biggest rocket debris to fall in the Ocean since 1991. Reports stated that the rocket was launched on 5 May 2020 and had spent several days in orbit before re-entering Earth’s atmosphere and crashing off the west coast of northwest Africa.

(With ANI Inputs)