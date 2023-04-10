Chinese Scientist Claims Covid Came From Humans, Negates Animal Origin Theory

According to a Chinese scientist, Tong Yigang of Beijing University of Chemical Technology, the theory that the Covid-19 virus originated from animals and was transmitted to humans at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan may be inaccurate. Yigang claims that the genetic sequences of viral samples obtained from the market are "almost identical" to those of Covid-19 patients, indicating that the virus may have come from humans.

This statement contradicts the widely accepted theory that the virus originated from bats and was transmitted to humans through an intermediary animal at the Wuhan market. Yigang's suggestion that the virus may have originated in humans raises new questions and calls for further investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

Tong Yigang, who spoke at a press conference organised by the Chinese State Council, revealed that scientists collected more than 1,300 samples of both frozen animals and the environment from the Wuhan market during the period between January and March 2020. Subsequently, the scientists were able to isolate three strains of the virus from the environmental samples they obtained.

Additionally, the scientist, Tong Yigang, refuted a recent study that proposed raccoon dogs as the source of the Covid-19 virus. He stated that there is currently no scientific evidence to support this claim and emphasised the need for further research to accurately determine the origin of the virus.

During the event, Zhou Lei, a researcher from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), made an interesting remark, stating that the city of Wuhan, where Covid-19 was first discovered, may not necessarily be the place where the virus originated. This comment indicates the possibility that the virus may have originated elsewhere and was transmitted to Wuhan through some means, such as international travel or transportation of goods. This highlights the need for further investigation into the origin and spread of Covid-19.

WHO urges China to share data

Scientists from around the world have been persistently requesting China to share data that could help determine the origins of the Covid-19 virus. In the past, the World Health Organisation (WHO) criticised China for not providing sufficient data, with WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus remarking that "all hypotheses are on the table" due to the lack of access to critical information.

"That's WHO's position and that's why we have been asking China to be cooperative on this," he said. If Beijing does provide the missing data “we will know what happened or how it started”, he added.

The importance of transparent and comprehensive data cannot be overstated in understanding the origin and spread of the virus, as it can help inform measures to prevent future pandemics. The WHO has urged countries to collaborate and share information to identify the origins of the virus and take necessary steps to control its spread.