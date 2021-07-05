Chinese Scientists Under Attack By CASC Official; Citizens Condemn Incident & Seek Action



Two prominent Chinese scientists, including an 85-year old, alleged that they were attacked by the state-owned aeronautics organization-- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) officials. Allegedly the incident took place in early June, however, it was brought to public attention on July 3.Weeks after the alleged incident took place, the report of the incident was published by the state-run magazine China News Weekly last week. As reported by the local media, the attack was perpetrated by Zhang Tao, the communist party secretary and chairman of China Aerospace Investment Holdings, an investment arm of CASC.

Reportedly, the two Chinese scientists under attack suffered severe injuries, Wu Meirong, an 85-year-old veteran, suffered a fracture in the spine, and Wang Jinnian (55) had several broken ribs. They were hospitalised for a month after being beaten up brutally. The reason behind the attack is said to be, that the two scientists refused Zhang’s request to be recommended for membership of the International Academy of Astronautics, a Stockholm-based NGO.

Citizens outraged over suppression of news, demand suspension of guilty official

After the news broke out, the communist party had to face severe backlash for suppressing the news for several weeks and not taking any stringent action against the accused. It is also being reported that CASC also had to face condemnation across all spheres for its inability to provide safe working space to all. The fact that enraged the citizens the most, was that the guilty Chinese official went unpunished for several weeks after brutally attacking scientists until the news had gone public.



CASC promises "to investigate & seriously deal with the issue"

Enraged Chinese citizens mounted extreme pressure in their call for justice, and the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation finally had to submit to the pressure. The top aeronautics organization issued a statement late on Sunday, accusing Zhang of “committing the heinous crime after consuming alcohol" and announcing his suspension. The statement also ensured that the company had sent a team to investigate the incident and stressed to "deal with it seriously based on the results."



Last month, China had sent 3 astronauts as its crew to its new space station, the Tiangong space station on June 17. It was a proud moment for the country as it was the country's first manned spaceflight in over 5 years.