Chinese Skyscraper Turns Into An Absolute Inferno; These Visuals Will Terrify You

A massive fire broke out in a Chinese skyscraper in Changsha, a central Chinese city. However, the number of casualties is currently unknown.

A massive fire broke out at a high-rise office building in downtown Changsha, capital of China's southern province of Hunan, on Friday afternoon. According to reports, the fire erupted on the 42nd floor of the China Telecom building. 

“Thick smoke is spewing from the site, and several dozen floors are burning ferociously,” the state broadcaster CCTV reported.
“Firefighters have begun work to extinguish the flames and conduct rescues at the scene,” it added.

Notably, 36 fire trucks and 280 firefighters have been deployed to douse the flames. So far, no casualties have been reported.  A video posted on social media by a local Chinese news outlet appeared to show the outside of a tall tower completely charred black in China’s Changsha city. 

The video showed flames searing through the building as black smoke billowed into the sky.  Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, has a population of about 10 million people.

