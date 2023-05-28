Chinese Social Media Influencer Live-streams Himself Binge Drinking, Dies Soon After

If you think social media influencers can't do the impossible, a shocking incident coming from China is here to leave you shocked. In a spine-chilling episode, an influencer died just hours after live-streaming himself gulping numerous bottles of alcohol on China's version of Tik Tok. The influencer was known by the name “Sanqiange”, while his real-life surname is Wang.

The social media personality "Sanqiange" (or "Brother Three Thousand") was found dead mere hours after streaming himself competing with other influencers while sipping Baijiu, a Chinese liquor with an average alcohol concentration of between 30 per cent and 60 per cent, Shangyou News reported.

Wang participated in social media contest called 'PK'

Wang was taking part in an online challenge known as "PK" which features one-on-one contests where influencers face off against one another with an endeavour to earn rewards and gifts from viewers. These contests frequently involve losers receiving penalties, such as drinking Baijiu, CNN reported.

“I don’t know how much he had consumed before I tuned in. But in the latter part of the video, I saw him finish three bottles before starting on a fourth,” a friend, identified as Zhao, told Shangyou News. He further stated, “The PK games ended at around 1 a.m. and by 1 p.m., (when his family found him) he was gone.”

Should social media be regulated?

This incident has sparked again the debates revolving around the topic to regulate social media content and behaviours. State-run media channel, Global Times has reported that the Chinese authorities have banned "31 misbehaviours by livestreamers". It further asserted that the violators were "encouraging users to interact in vulgar ways or inciting fans to attack with rumours".

Previously, China's broadcasting authorities restricted access to younger viewers after 10 p.m. and outlawed under-16s from tipping streamers. But can authorities restrict an industry that contributes millions of dollars to the economy?