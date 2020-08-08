Chinese Stooge Cries Foul After US Sanctions HK Leader Carrie Lam, & 'Clean Network' Call

The United States has imposed sanction on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, and 10 other top officials from Hong Kong and mainland China as a move against those undermining Hong Kong's autonomy. The editor of Chinese mouthpiece Global Times was quick to bereave over the imposed sanction stating that the 'sanction has no teeth'.

None of those Chinese mainland officials have property in the US. Carrie Lam also said she didn’t have. It’s believed few other HK officials hold property in the US. This sanction has no teeth. Does such a political show make any sense? pic.twitter.com/pMs8Weavq5 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 7, 2020

US Sanctions on HK officials

The sanction on the Hong Kong officials is the latest in the series of measures taken by the Trump administration against China over its unilateral imposition of draconian National Security Law in Hong Kong, threatening the autonomy and freedom of the city which is also an imminent trading hub in the world. The US administration has accused Carrie Lam of implementing the Chinese Communist Party's policies suppressing the freedom and democratic processes.

The US government also decided on banning TikTok and WeChat as it called for the 'Clean Network' by launching 5 new Clean initiatives – Clean Carrier, Clean Store, Clean Apps, Clean Cloud & Clean Cable – in a bid to secure sensitive information of American citizens' data from the surveillance of Chinese government. US Secretary of the State Mike Pompeo also called on "freedom-loving nations and companies" to join the US in the initiative.'

Clean Network Program by the US

US President Donald Trump on August 6 signed an executive order banning American citizens and businesses from doing any transaction with Chinese-owned application TikTok, its parent company ByteDance Ltd. and messaging app WeChat after 45 days. Trump in his executive order stated that these steps have been taken because the applications mentioned above threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.

In response to the ban, China on August 7 accused the US of “political manipulation”. Chinese stooge also taking to Twitter, pointed out that the move is in perspective to "Insane US election"

In less than 24 hours, Trump administration issued two China-related sanctions, one targeting TikTok and WeChat, one targeting Chinese officials. In the previous day, it announced “Clean Network” plan. What would it be like in next 24 hours? Insane US election! — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 7, 2020

The 'Clean Network' initiative by the US administration would mean decoupling of the American telecoms carriers, cloud services, undersea cables, apps, and app stores, basically the complete American internet with that of Chinese material i.e. Chinese apps, Chinese cloud, etc, and also keeping the Chinese hardware companies such as Huawei and ZTE out of American 5G infrastructure.

Pompeo said that under the Clean Network, the US government would remove all “untrusted” Chinese apps like TikTok and WeChat from American app stores.

