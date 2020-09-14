Chinese Stooge Has Temerity To Mock India Over Covid; Put In Place With Surgical Precision

Under global scrutiny over its response to the Coronavirus, a Chinese mouthpiece stooge on Sunday called India the "new epicentre" of the pandemic. Editor of the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times Hu Xijin said that the rise in COVID-19 cases in India is "continuously setting world records." He claimed that in the Chinese mainland, 0 new local cases have been reported.

'Can India fight a war?"

"India is far behind China not only in hard power but also in social mobilization capabilities," he said on Twitter. The Chinese stooge also tried provoking New Delhi by asking, "Can India fight a war?" However, it is to be noted that China's COVID-19 numbers have been suspiciously looked upon by several nations with many believing that the Chinese government masked the reality, whereas it is of little doubt that an autocratic hush up and false information in tandem with the WHO allowed the Coronavirus to reach every corner of the world.

India has become new epicenter of pandemic, with new daily cases continuously setting world records. In Chinese mainland, 0 new local cases have been reported. India is far behind China not only in hard power, but also in social mobilization capabilities. Can India fight a war? pic.twitter.com/snvaH3UbML — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 13, 2020

According to official numbers, there have been only 4,634 deaths in China from COVID-19. The government has largely contained the outbreak through a serious of strict lockdowns and travel restrictions.

Twitter users in India did not fall prey to the 'psychological warfare' of the propaganda spreading Chinese stooge. Many of them reminded him of the dictatorship in the country and India's transparency in reporting the cases. "We are not scared of the Chinese virus and Chinese army both, we can deal with both," a Twitter user said.

Here are some of the reactions:

Are you doubting your abilities Hu? Because this tweet looks more like a question on your Army’s capability rather than India — Jinit Jain (@jinitjain08) September 13, 2020

Pls look at recovery rate in India .😂

And we r not scared of chinese virus and chinese army both. We can single handly deal China,Chinese Virus,China occupied Pak Terrorists..Ok. — Mangesh K (@hindustanimonk) September 13, 2020

China is under dictatorship and India is under democracy we reveal our cases and you don't and this is all because of Chinese virus which originated from wuhan lab and you are responsible for this and yes we are ready for war anytime so its better you 🤡worry about uighyurs pain — Aman 🇮🇳 (@Amanb1971) September 13, 2020

India is transparent. China is creator of this demon hence not many cases.



Why did you hide from world that the virus is contagious!#ChinaLiedPeopleDied #Chinafreeworld — Anurag (@AnuragDodwal) September 13, 2020

Pooh has ignored the people's plight. Listed below are the China issues:

- Devastating Floods

- Sinking Banks

- Food Crisis

- Uighur oppression

- war with 7 nation for sea

- issues with India

- Cold war with US

- Diplomacy war with Australia

- Hong Kong security law — Bhavesh Lohar (@bhaveshlohar) September 13, 2020

Whatever propaganda you do, China is not a superpower. Its technology is as fake as its products. Its population is old.China can't stand ground against brave,youthful, intelligent India. China has to answer for iltreatment to Uighur muslims too. — Dandpatta (@dandpatta) September 13, 2020

This guy must be a super talented editor who has always to show what is bad in India and what is good in China. He forgets that it was China who hushed up the virus outbreak and killed the doc who raised an alarm. No question to masters. — Anekaanthvaad (@anekaanthvaad) September 13, 2020

