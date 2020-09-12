Chinese Stooge Peddles Fake News On Five Missing Arunachal Youths Ahead Of Their Return

Even as China's People's Liberation Army has told India that 5 missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh will be handed over on Saturday, the editor of Chinese mouthpiece Global Times resorted to peddling fake news about the incident. Taking to Twitter, he said that the missing youths were 'Indian intelligence members' who crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He also admitted that they were detained by the Chinese army and were 'warned and educated.' He said that the Chines side will soon release them.

Based on what I know, five Indian intelligence members disguised themselves as hunters and crossed the LAC into the Shannan prefecture of China's Tibet to pry intelligence. They were detained by the Chinese side and received warning and education. They will soon be released. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 12, 2020

READ | Kiren Rijiju confirms return of missing Arunachal youths; handover to take place tomorrow

This comes a day after Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju revealed that the People's Liberation Army of China had intimated the Indian Army of handing over the 5 missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh on September 12. According to Rijiju, the 5 youths will be handed over by China at a designated location.

The Chinese PLA has confirmed to Indian Army to hand over the youths from Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime tomorrow i.e. 12th September 2020 at a designated location. https://t.co/UaM9IIZl56 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 11, 2020

READ | Arunachal MP Kiren Rijiju assures 'Indian Army contacted PLA' on 'abduction' of 5 teens

The disappearance of youths

The disappearance of five people from Arunachal Pradesh came to the fore when Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering raised the issue. Claiming that the youths from the Upper Subansiri district had been abducted by PLA, he called for a befitting reply to China. Reportedly, the family members of the missing persons in Nacho approached the Indian Army on September 5.

They stated that the youths had gone for an outing towards Tungdhara and have not come back. Expressing the apprehension that they might have unintentionally crossed the Line of Actual Control, the kin requested the Army and district administration for help. As per reports, two of their friends who managed to return home also indicated that the youths had been abducted.

READ | 5 missing Arunachal Pradesh youths found by China's PLA, handover modalities in process

Amid numerous speculations, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju stepped in and said that a hotline message has been sent to PLA. The Chinese Army then confirmed that the 5 missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found. However, China maintained that it did not recognise 'Arunachal Pradesh' and alleged it to be a part of China's south Tibet region. They then said that the youths will be returned. A statement about the incident is awaited from the Indian Army or the MEA.

READ | China Says 'no Details On Abduction' After Indian Army Dials PLA About 5 Arunachal Teens