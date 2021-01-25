Chinese Stooge Reacts To Clash Between Indian & PLA Soldiers At Sikkim; Denies It Fully

In the latest development, Chinese state-run media stooge Hu Xijin denied clashes between Indian & PLA soldiers near Sikkim border from three days ago and termed it as 'fake news'. As per sources, Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a physical clash at Naku La near the Sikkim border three days ago after a Chinese troop patrol attempted to intrude into Indian territory. Following reports of the clash, Chinese state-run Global Times' Editor-in-Chief claimed that there was no record of such clash in the Chinese patrol log and that the news about the face-off was untrue. He went on to state that small frictions often occur on China-India border areas, but a clash that caused multiple injuries would definitely be recorded and reported.

Indian Army issues statement

The Indian Army has issued an official statement on the face-off reported between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Sikkim border three days ago and said that it was a minor clash between the Indian Army and the PLA troops. Following the report of clashes, the Indian Army categorically stated that the issue was resolved by the local commanders on the same day as per the established protocols. Further, it also asked the media to refrain from exaggerating 'factually incorrect' reports.

"We have received several queries regarding a face-off between Indian Army and PLA troops in Sikkim sector. It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Nakula area of North Sikkim on 20 January 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols. Media is requested to refrain from overplaying or exaggerating reports which are factually incorrect", the Indian Army's statement reads.

Sources had said that a brawl ensued at the Indo-China border in Sikkim and that the Chinese PLA incursion was thwarted. Several Chinese PLA soldiers were injured while some Indian soldiers were also injured. The attempt of the Chinese PLA's intrusion comes even as the ninth round of Corps Commander-level talks lasting for over 16 hours were held at distant Moldo between representatives of India and China on Sunday. This is the first account of a physical escalation between personnel of the two powerful armies since the Galwan valley clash on June 15/16 when there were casualties on both sides, with 20 Indian Jawans being martyred. The situation at Sikkim was said to be tense but calm now, before the Army's statement came out.

