Chinese Stooge Sheds Mouthpiece Garb, Loses Plot, Shares PLA Tank Video And Warmongers

Chinese stooge and Editor-in-chief of mouthpiece media Global Times on Monday engaged in war-mongering after he claimed that China was ready to strike 'a heavy blow to Indian troops' if they refused to implement the five-point consensus agreed upon between the two countries.

Hu Xijin also shared a video of PLA's army tanks in Tibet that were 'ready to strike' if consensus fell through. While India has always been firm on disengagement, it has also maintained that it is committed to protecting the sanctity of its borders. Following fresh confrontation in the southern bank of the Pangong lake, India has also bolstered its military presence, sending additional troops, battle tanks and other weaponry.

PLA is training attacking tanks in Tibet region. Yes, it targets China-India border situation. China hopes the five-point consensus reached between the two foreign ministers can be implemented, but is ready to strike a heavy blow to Indian troops if they refuse to implement it. pic.twitter.com/azlPwVPJt6 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 14, 2020

Read: EAM S Jaishankar Addresses LAC Faceoff, Says 'China Has Not Gained From Incursions'

Read: China's Underhandedness Exposed: While FM Calls For Peace Talks, Mouthpiece Threatens War

Netizens react

If CCP fails to admit the incursion into Indian territories,If it doesn't pull back its troops from all the Indian occupied areas.There's zero probability of de-escalation, Note it down.But the arrogance in your tweet is quite evident. You won't listen. So be assured, We're ready — Galactus 🇮🇳 (@Galactus08) September 14, 2020

Warmonger you will not come to fight it is incapable pla you are forcing them to war which they don't want. chinese balloon will burst this time. — Satyam goswami (@Satyamspeaking) September 14, 2020

All depends on one condition which S Jaishankar has already told Wang Yi that "India would not de-escalate until there was complete & verifiable disengagement at all points on the LAC"

How Long You Will Keep Posting These Video Games???

Our Men are waiting for your Baby Boys.. pic.twitter.com/8KKLL68m0u — 🇮🇳 Prabhat Yadav 🇮🇳 (@prabhatkumar76) September 14, 2020

Felt reminding you that -

"It is not the gun, but the man behind the gun."



China, as a state is a poor history student. They hardly learnt their lessons from the past.

- It's not only advanced weapons that can win you wars.

- PLA still lacks experience

- Lost many decisive wars. — Rishi Saxena (@Rishi_saxena21) September 14, 2020

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last week met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi along the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) council of foreign ministers’ summit in Moscow. Both the leaders arrived at a five-point consensus to resolve the border tensions in what the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called a "frank and constructive discussion".

This is the second high-level meeting between leaders of two countries within a short space of time post the clash along the LAC on June 16 and thereafter. Earlier, the Defence Ministers of both countries had met in Moscow. India and China have been locked in a tense standoff in multiple areas along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh for four months.

Read: Xi Risked All With Aggressive Moves On India But 'unexpectedly Flopped'; 'brutal Purge' Next: Report

Read: 'Plain Hopeless': Wild Chinese PLA Bazooka Misfire Ends In Heavy Trolling Of China Stooge