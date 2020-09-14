Last Updated:

Chinese Stooge Sheds Mouthpiece Garb, Loses Plot, Shares PLA Tank Video And Warmongers

Editor-in-chief of mouthpiece media Global Times engaged in war-mongering after he claimed that China was ready to strike 'a heavy blow to Indian troops

Ananya Varma
India China standoff

Chinese stooge and Editor-in-chief of mouthpiece media Global Times on Monday engaged in war-mongering after he claimed that China was ready to strike 'a heavy blow to Indian troops' if they refused to implement the five-point consensus agreed upon between the two countries.

Hu Xijin also shared a video of PLA's army tanks in Tibet that were 'ready to strike' if consensus fell through. While India has always been firm on disengagement, it has also maintained that it is committed to protecting the sanctity of its borders. Following fresh confrontation in the southern bank of the Pangong lake, India has also bolstered its military presence, sending additional troops, battle tanks and other weaponry.

Netizens react 

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last week met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi along the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) council of foreign ministers’ summit in Moscow. Both the leaders arrived at a five-point consensus to resolve the border tensions in what the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called a "frank and constructive discussion". 

This is the second high-level meeting between leaders of two countries within a short space of time post the clash along the LAC on June 16 and thereafter. Earlier, the Defence Ministers of both countries had met in Moscow. India and China have been locked in a tense standoff in multiple areas along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh for four months. 

