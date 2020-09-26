Last Updated:

Amid China Stooge's 'wipe-out' Delusions, Hollywood Snippets In Chinese Propaganda Exposed

Editor of Chinese mouthpiece Global Times on Saturday claimed that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) could 'wipe out' Indian troops if they fire at the PLA.

Ananya Varma
Editor of Chinese mouthpiece Global Times on Saturday claimed that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) could 'wipe out' Indian troops and that there would be 'no other result' if they fire at the PLA. Hu Xijin also claimed that the PLA had captured Indian soldiers from the night of the Galwan clashes adding that the troops had 'poor combat capability.'

The Chinese stooge's desperate attempts to threaten war came as a response to a senior government official's statement wherein he stated that if a scuffle like the Galwan clashes broke out, or if Indian troops felt that there were about to be overrun, they were authorised to fire in self-defence. India and China held the sixth round of Corps Commander talks early this week, both agreeing to not send any more troops to the frontlines.

Netizens slam stooge

Chinese soldiers crying on the way to Indian border: Taiwanese media 

Amid the tensions between India and China along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, a video has surfaced on social media in which a group of young People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers are seen crying while allegedly heading towards the India-China border at Ladakh to face the Indian Army.

On September 20, Pakistani comedian Zaid Hamid posted a video on Facebook, wherein several PLA recruits are seen crying on a bus as they are being transferred to the border area in Ladakh. The troops are struggling to sing the words to the PLA song "Green Flowers in the Army", Taiwan News reported. Hamid then wrote that China's one-child policy is "seriously hurting the motivation level of our Chinese brothers.

