Amid China Stooge's 'wipe-out' Delusions, Hollywood Snippets In Chinese Propaganda Exposed

Editor of Chinese mouthpiece Global Times on Saturday claimed that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) could 'wipe out' Indian troops and that there would be 'no other result' if they fire at the PLA. Hu Xijin also claimed that the PLA had captured Indian soldiers from the night of the Galwan clashes adding that the troops had 'poor combat capability.'

The Chinese stooge's desperate attempts to threaten war came as a response to a senior government official's statement wherein he stated that if a scuffle like the Galwan clashes broke out, or if Indian troops felt that there were about to be overrun, they were authorised to fire in self-defence. India and China held the sixth round of Corps Commander talks early this week, both agreeing to not send any more troops to the frontlines.

Indian troops to fire at the PLA? Then prepare for those Indian troops to be wiped out. There will be no other result. Indian military is being hit hardest by COVID-19. The PLA captured a bunch of Indian soldiers on June 15, their combat capability is poor. pic.twitter.com/BICCfaZYlJ — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 25, 2020

Netizens slam stooge

Once again keyboard warrior is working but on field troops dening to place on indian border. This young boys not close to indian troops and when it comes to real time pla will be choked due to less superior in mountain warfare. pic.twitter.com/gHPLVMsSvu — Satyam goswami (@Satyamspeaking) September 25, 2020

Wiped out? What will happen to the hundreds in Maldo camp and in your posts? They will set the trend to display unorganised withdrawal and panic. Indian forces are not milky soldiers. They have faced shelling unlike your choco boys. @SpokespersonCHN @ChinaSpox_India — Maj Gen Harsha Kakar (@kakar_harsha) September 25, 2020

The myth of PLA was busted at Galwan. That's the tweet. — The (Lone) Ranger (@Tweedledum_lad) September 25, 2020

Hi Hu Xijin,

Is it true that PLA stole scenes from Hollywood movies to produce its propaganda video? pic.twitter.com/qTz5AQGv37 — 𝕊𝕝𝕖𝕖𝕡𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕤 (@sleeplessbkk) September 25, 2020

I can totally imagine these guys "annihilate" Indian troopers :D

Would be a nice movie! pic.twitter.com/8tKVKY5M3s — Gatteo Taiwan (@FreeGatteo) September 26, 2020

Let me tell you this again Hu,

You will be sacked soon.

You actually are to be blamed for ruining the talks.



I never saw such a foolish editor in chief.

He knows his country is surrounded, already and is still beating 'WAR DRUMS'.



Hu, keep calm and save the PLA.

They're crying. — Rishi Saxena (@Rishi_saxena21) September 25, 2020

Chinese soldiers crying on the way to Indian border: Taiwanese media

Amid the tensions between India and China along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, a video has surfaced on social media in which a group of young People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers are seen crying while allegedly heading towards the India-China border at Ladakh to face the Indian Army.

On September 20, Pakistani comedian Zaid Hamid posted a video on Facebook, wherein several PLA recruits are seen crying on a bus as they are being transferred to the border area in Ladakh. The troops are struggling to sing the words to the PLA song "Green Flowers in the Army", Taiwan News reported. Hamid then wrote that China's one-child policy is "seriously hurting the motivation level of our Chinese brothers.

