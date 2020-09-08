Chinese Stooge's Rhetoric Falters After Indian Army Issues Statement On LAC Firing

Editor of CPC's mouthpiece media Global Times Hu Xijin on Tuesday issued a desperate warning to India in the backdrop of the recent firing at the LAC, claiming that the Indian side was 'underestimating' China. Remarking that PLA had 'planned for the worse', the Chinese stooge opined that China was 'confident of defeating the Indian Army' at any level. Hu Xijin's comments come at a time when the Communist Party is still reeling under the effects of the Galwan valley clashes, facing an internal revolt after suffering 'nearly 100 casualties,' as reported by various agency sources, despite trying to keep numbers hidden.

On the other hand, the Indian Army in its official statement on Tuesday has strongly said that while India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC, "China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate." Denying China's claim, the Army said that at "no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to using any aggressive means, including firing."

As far as I know, the PLA’s analysis is: The Indian side is underestimating China’s will as they did before 1962 and takes for granted that China dare not fight a war. But PLA has planned for the worst and is confident of utterly defeating Indian army in conflict of any level. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 8, 2020

Indian Army's official statement

"It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress. In the instant case on 07 September 2020, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner," the Army said in its statement.

"The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity, however, is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs. The statement by the Western Theatre Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience," the Army added.

