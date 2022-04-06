Chinese Surgeons Removed Hearts Of Death-row Inmates Who Were Still Alive, Study Suggests

A shocking report published by the Australian National University (ANU) on Tuesday claimed that the Chinese physicians turned into “executioners on behalf of the state” and conducted illegal organ harvesting on death row prisoners that were ‘still alive.’ Chinese surgeons at state-run civilian and military hospitals executed death-row prisoners and prisoners of conscience “by removing their hearts,” the report claimed, citing the newly discovered evidence. The nerve-wracking practice on the "alive" humans has been going on for more than three decades.

Chinese surgeons were enlisted by the state to kill prisoners using organ transplant surgery, breaching the dead donor rule, according to the study published in the American Journal of Transplantation that outlined the Chinese military hospital records. “Prisoners were supposedly brain dead - a classification given to someone who will never regain consciousness or start breathing on their own again without a ventilator - prior to the surgeries taking place,” it revealed. Chinese state and military-affiliated hospitals chose to execute prisoners because organ harvesting is extremely profitable, a claim supported by human rights researchers worldwide.

"While we don't know exactly how these prisoners end up on the operating table, we can speculate there are multiple troubling scenarios as to how this happens,” Study co-author Ph.D. researcher Matthew Robertson said on Tuesday. "These include a bullet to the prisoner's head before being immediately rushed to hospital or a drug injection that paralyzes the prisoner,” he added.

Donors only pronounced brain dead prior to surgeries

Researchers conducted a forensic reading of hundreds of Chinese-language medical texts and found that the process of execution transitioned from a firing squad in a field to the operating room. Later, the removal of the heart was performed. According to the researchers, these harrowing LIVE human operations were “unethical” because they breached the dead donor rule. The rule states that organ procurement must not lead to commence and trade unless the donor is “formally pronounced dead.” Further, it criminalizes selling the organs and their procurement. These listed reasons must not become the cause of death of the donor, the law states.

Evidence from the Chinese records show that the donors had not been properly pronounced brain dead prior to the surgeries, and the main criteria were only determining brain death. It was not important whether the patient was still breathing without the need for a ventilator at the time of the organ harvesting.

“By closely examining the medical texts, Robertson and his co-author Dr Jacob Lavee, an Israeli cardiac transplant surgeon, were able to determine, in many instances, that the declaration of brain death took place before the donor's breathing ability was assessed using a ventilator,” ANU said in a statement. In other cases, the donors were ventilated using a face mask and not via a tube that is inserted into the windpipe known as intubation. “This was one of the strongest pieces of evidence of failure to adhere to the dead donor rule because ventilation via intubation is a key step in being able to diagnose brain death,” Dr. Jacob Lavee noted.

"There were several other problematic features of these clinical case reports. For instance, the donors did not have intravenous lines established until moments before surgery, and several papers referred to acute brain death,” Dr. Lavee informed. ”This evidence suggests that the donors' organs were procured before they could have been properly diagnosed as brain dead."

The findings were also reviewed by Professor Arthur Caplan, Head of the Division of Medical Ethics at New York University's (NYU) Grossman School of Medicine. "This abhorrent conduct is a grievous violation of medical ethics, human rights and basic human dignity. Killing for parts cannot be accepted as a part of the field of transplantation by governments, NGOs, health care providers, scientific journals or the general public,” Professor Arthur Caplan said.