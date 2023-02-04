Chinese Traffickers Luring Away Hundreds Yearly From Southeast Asian Countries: Report

On the promise of providing decent jobs, Chinese human trafficking syndicates are luring away hundreds of people and forcing them to work in the illegal cryptocurrency business, brothels, and massage parlours, Mekong News reported.

The outlet reported that this is modern-day slavery, which Chinese human traffickers practice without facing any resistance from authorities of Myanmar, Cambodia, or Laos, which has now become a major hub of trafficking business estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars.

China's human trafficking syndicates lure away hundreds from Southeast Asian countries, says report

A report published in 2021 by the US-based Institute for Peace said that Myanmar has become the center of all criminal activities for Chinese groups, whose networks have grown far beyond the Southeast Asia country. The report further noted that "in Kokang, the political and economic leadership of the so-called Self-Adminstration Zone (SAZ) has built its entire power structure on gambling and related activity."

It claimed, "Kokang connections to Chinese criminal networks also run deep. Chinese court records document hundreds of criminal convictions related to illegal casinos, fraud, kidnapping, drugs, and weapons in the Kokang SAZ."

The Thai police's Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) last year reported that the prosecution of such cases has increased, as 248 cases were reported last year, compared to 188 in 2021. Investigations revealed that over half of the cases emerged from illegal online recruitment. According to Radio Free Asia, between May 2021 and May 2022, Laotian authorities rescued 477 people of Laotian and Thai citizens from the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, where they were forced to work in massage parlours and brothel units.

It is pertinent to note that Myanmar has been under military rule for the past 2 years, and is reported to have become a ground for human traffickers to prosper with the help of China. The report by Mekong News states that last year, on September 17, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered a nationwide crackdown on the scourge of illegal gambling and human trafficking in the country. As a result, thousands of people involved in these activities were arrested and put behind bars. But the human trafficking business has still not stopped.

Image: ANI