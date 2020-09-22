Chinese Tycoon & Xi Critic Gets 18 Years Prison On Graft Charges; Called President 'clown'

A Chinese court on Tuesday sentenced a Chinese real estate tycoon and outspoken critic of President Xi Jinping for 18 years on the charges of "corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds", international media reports said quoting a court statement.

Ren Zhiqiang, the Chinese businessman, was a recognised figure among the ruling Communist Party's higher officials. He had criticised the Chinese president over the handling of COVID-19 pandemic and was later said to be missing after he penned the scathing note against the Chinese president. In his letter, the Chinese tycoon did not take the name of the president, but reffered to him as a 'power hungry clown'.

'Chinese government silencing dissent'

The court verdict on Tuesday said that the 69-year-old "voluntarily and truthfully confessed all his crimes" and that he would not appeal against the court's decision.

After his criticism in March over various issues including the government's handling of COVID-19 outbreak, the Chinese government started conducting an investigation against him in April violation of discipline and law.

Ren Zhiqiang, who is the former chairman of Huayuan, a state-owned real estate company, was also fined 4.2 million yuan ($620,000).

Rights campaigners have accused the Chinese president and the ruling party of silencing dissent by slapping charges of corruption. However, this is not the first time the Chinese Government has arrested someone for dissenting against the president. The Chinese administration has detained hundreds of lawyers and activists for speaking against the autocracy of the government.

The disciplinary authority of the government commenced an investigation on Ren Zhiqiang in April and the trial began on September 11.

His blog on Weibo (a Twitter-like platform of China) which had millions of followers was blocked by the administration in 2016 as he called for more freedom of press. His dissenting voice against the authoritarian government had earned him the name of 'The Canon' on social media in China.

