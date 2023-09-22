Chinese University Scraps English Test, Ensuing Debate Between Liberals And Xi Loyalists

A renowned university in northwestern China altered its degree prerequisites and removed a popular English language test, stirring an already heated debate about the relevance of the language after years of nationalist policies under President Xi Jinping's rule.

Situated in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, Xian Jiaotong University announced that it no longer mandates students to take the College English Test (CET) in order to enter the university or earn a graduation degree. According to the South China Morning Post, the public research university said that the move was simply done in accordance with China's current educational landscape.

Chinese university justifies the move

In a statement, the university's academic affairs office said that the change was “a normal measure made by the school according to current developments”. However, college-level English courses based on the CET would still be taught during lessons. The CET is an exam for undergraduate and postgraduate students taken annually.

It requires students to pass two levels of the examination. For securing Band 4, a student is given admission to the university, while Band 6 is necessary to graduate. Xian Jiaotong University is among the Double First Class University Plan, an official list that includes China's top 5% universities.

English language draws a divide in China

Among its competitors, the university is the first one to introduce such a change. Not everyone is in favour of the move, however. Yu Xiaoyu, a doctoral linguistics researcher at the University of Hong Kong, said that scrapping the English test would decrease the interest of students in the language altogether.

“What hasn’t changed is that much of the job market for university graduates still considers English to be beneficial, so there’s a high chance that students with higher English proficiency, especially those who can prove it, will come across more opportunities,” said Yu.

The researcher argued that having a “second language experience” also helps in landing jobs and boosting one's memory and learning abilities. “Children possess the ability to become bilingual or even multilingual when they’re exposed to more than just one language. College students, who are mostly adults, have already reached proficiency in their mother tongue, and no matter how many new languages they learn, they will always be able to use their native language,” added Yu.

The use of the English language has long been the focal point of contention in China. Earlier in March, lawmaker Tuo Qingming said during the annual legislative session that the subject has “limited practical value" for a large chunk of China's population. "They will seldom or never use foreign languages in their work or life,” Tuo said.