The tale of a woman who left her job in southern China to flee from the area's daunting "giant flying" cockroaches has struck a chord with numerous individuals on mainland social media. The woman, known as Xiaomin, hails from Inner Mongolia in northern China and had been employed in Guangzhou for three years, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Xiaomin's profile on the popular social media platform Xiaohongshu indicates that she specializes in video editing and graphic design. In a widely shared video by Jingwei Video, Xiaomin disclosed that she had never encountered cockroaches before relocating to the capital of Guangdong province in southern China three years ago.

“The cockroaches here are gigantic, and they can even fly,” she said.

On July 14, Xiaomin shared another post on Xiaohongshu, where she depicted her desperate battle against the insects. She posted a picture showing door gaps tightly sealed with brochures and magazines, illustrating her efforts to keep the cockroaches away.

“Keeping the room clean doesn’t work, sealing cracks and windows doesn’t work, and all kinds of pesticides are useless,” she said. “Now I’m in a panic just to type the word ‘cockroach’ because it triggers an emoji of the insect. I get scared just looking at the emoji.”

Cockroaches added to Xiaomin's challenges at work

Xiaomin's fear of the cockroaches in Guangzhou added to the challenges she faced in adjusting to the local food, climate, and the demands of life and work in the region.

“I have faced so many pressures without shedding a tear, but now I feel helpless and often burst into tears. I can grit my teeth and overcome any difficulties, but this instinctive fear cannot be alleviated even a little bit,” she said.

Under the weight of all these pressures, Xiaomin had already been contemplating resigning from her job. However, the relentless torment caused by the presence of cockroaches became the final and deciding factor that pushed her to make the decision to quit.

“I just want to buy a plane ticket and get out now,” she said.

Her story was relatable to many users online, with one saying, “I heard that if there’s one cockroach in the house, there will be countless, they just keep coming. It never ends.”

“Maybe you will know how to deal with them after beating them several times. I used to even be afraid of butterflies when I was in the north, but now I can see a cockroach flying in my house and not bat an eyelid,” another user added.