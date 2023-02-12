Chinese Woman's Purchase Of 'uninhabited' Japanese Island Ensues Alarm On Social Media

A Chinese woman ensued a heated debate on social media after she revealed that she had purchased a deserted island in Japan’s Okinawa prefecture. While some users expressed joy over the woman’s accomplishment, others feared that it was a sign of China expanding its territory to other nations again.

According to Japan Times, the anonymous woman, who is in her 30s, told the Chinese media that she was able to buy the island thanks to her relative, who owns a company that bought Yanaha Island. The island, which is popular for its camping and fishing activities, is situated north of the Okinawa main island.

Public records show that a chunk of the island has been in possession of a consulting firm based in the Japanese capital of Tokyo since February 2021. However, the island is taken care of by the office of Izena village in Okinawa, which said that the company owns about 50% of its area but the island’s beaches remain under the possession of the local government.

Yanaha Island purchase garners mixed reactions online

Earlier in January, the woman in question shared a clip on social media to give a glimpse into her first trip to the island. She was accompanied on a boat ride to Yanaha Island by another woman and a resident of Izena Island. The group stayed at the place for a couple of hours and heavily documented their trip through pictures and videos.

A clip shared online shows a document addressed to the Tokyo-based consulting firm, which says on its official website that it owns Yanaha Island. The island has a long history of being in possession of multiple owners, as per sources and public records. The island’s latest owner has garnered a mix of appreciation and criticism. Many people from China, a country that does not allow citizens to own lands, called for the purchase of Japan-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.