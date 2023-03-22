Choking On Dust, China Faces Brunt Of 'most Severe Sandstorm' Of The Year

As a severe sandstorm swept accross Beijing, an alarming rise in air pollution has blanketed the city, making the Chinese capital appear like a hazy mirage of orange dust. On Wednesday, local weather authorities confirmed that several provinces of China have been enveloped by the dust storm as air pollution levels continue to skyrocket drastically.

In Beijing, the air quality index has deteriorated to PM10, which means that particles that are less than 10 micrometers in diameter are likely to travel to human lungs via noses, CNN reported citing the Beijing Ecological Environment Monitoring Center. In the early hours of Wednesday, the concentration of the particles reached 1,667 micrograms per cubic meter, which the agency has labelled “the most severe sandstorm to date this year.”

The shocking figure is 37 times higher than the daily average guideline set by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The agency states 45 micrograms per cubic meter as the guideline. In the wake of this, authorities have advised local to stay indoors at all costs, and have alerted vehicle drivers to stay vigilant on the road due to extremely poor visibility.

The dust storm in Beijing😞 pic.twitter.com/KLVx3XoWgJ — 退而求其二 (@Joe73724755) March 22, 2023

Where did the sandstorm come from?

But despite the brutal weather conditions, Beijing is no stranger to sandstorms. It usually experiences strong dust winds during spring, and its booming industrial activities only contributes to it. Tuesday's sandstorm came all the way from Mongolia, before drifting to central and eastern China. The condition was aggravated by no rainfall and winds of low pressure.

Lately, yellow warning signals have blared across China, including in provinces like Henan, Hebei, Anhui, Shanxi, Shandong, Shaanxi, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Jiangsu, and Hubei, as per the country's Meteorological Administration. China follows a four-tier weather warning system. The color red on the system indicates the highest severity, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.