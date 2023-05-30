Clashes Between Chinese Police And Muslim Protesters Break Out Over Demolition Of Mosque

Clashes between Chinese Police and people in a Muslim-Majority town broke out in southwestern China on Saturday, reported ANI citing the viral videos on the social media platform Twitter. The violence started after protestors tried to stop the cops from demolishing a domed roof of the centuries-old Najiaying Mosque. It is to be noted that Najiaying Mosque is an important seat of worship and religious teaching for ethnically Hui Muslims in Yunnan province.

Violence breaks out in southwestern China

According to CNN reports, police retreated from the area while demonstrators staged a sit-in outside the gate that continued through the night. Several officers from the armed police have been deployed on Sunday. The incident was related to a court judgment from 2020 that ruled some of the mosque's most recent renovations were illegal and ordered demolition, reported Washington Post.

As per the Tonghai County Police, on May 28, the incident has been "seriously harmful to orderly social management". Further, they have requested anyone involved to surrender themselves to law enforcement before June 6 for a chance at a lighter punishment. Surveillance of religious leaders has also been intensified.

According to the Washington Post, in the month of May, a nationwide database of officially approved Islamic, Protestant and Catholic religious teachers has been launched. The campaign has been focusing on Islam and Christianity because of the Communist Party's deep-seated fear of faith being a vector for foreign influence.

Further, it has restricted international exchanges and donations, and authorities have remodelled religious buildings whose outward appearance was deemed insufficiently Chinese. Notably, the 13th-century Najiaying Mosque has expanded many times over the years to add buildings, as well as four minarets and a domed roof. In 2019, part of the structure was listed as a protected cultural relic. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded absolute political loyalty of faith communities and the "Sinicization" of religion.