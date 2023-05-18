Comedy Crackdown? Chinese Comedian Fined $2 Million For Making Army-themed Joke

A joke by a stand-up comedian in China that was meant to draw laughter ended up drawing a hefty fine of over $2 million from authorities for "seriously" insulting the military. According to CNN, Li Haoshi, popularly known by his stage name House, landed in trouble after he used a military slogan in one of his comedy skits at the Century Theater in Beijing over the weekend.

He narrated how he had adopted two stray dogs, who one day, chased a squirrel. The incident reminded him of eight controversial words, that would later make him catch the eye of vigilant Chinese authorities. “Fine style of work, capable of winning battles,” he said, a slogan popularly used in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). It dates back to 2013 when President Xi Jinping used it to express the qualities that are required from officers in the military.

Comedian fined for army slander

As the quip gained popularity, backlash grew, prompting Li to call off his performances. Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture, the media firm that represents him, also issued an apology. On Wednesday, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism said that the firm's subsidiary would be hit with a fine of $1.91 million and deprived of $189,000 it made in “illegal gains” – the two live shows that Li conducted over the weekend. Furthermore, the bureau barred the company from hosting any performance in Beijing.

The culture authority argued that Li's show had “a plot amounting to a serious insult to the People’s Liberation Army and causing a bad social influence". “We will never allow any company or individual to wantonly slander the glorious image of the People’s Liberation Army on a stage in the [Chinese] capital, never allow the people’s deep feelings for the soldiers to be hurt, and never allow serious subjects to be turned into an entertainment,” it added.

Li also issued an apology for the same, taking to the Chinese social media platform Weibo and telling his 136,000 followers that he is "ready to take all the responsibility and call off all my performances to deeply reflect and reeducate myself". For some, Li's consequences were "well-deserved", as "stand-up comedy is a low form of art that thinks it is cultural", one user said on the platform. For others, it was a sign that Chinese authorities will not tolerate sensitive jokes, or worse, the stand-up comedy industry at large.