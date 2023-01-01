Complete COVID Collapse In China: Horrific Videos Show Bodies Piling Up In Hospitals

Horrific videos emerged from China showing that the COVID-19 crisis in the neighbouring country is deepening. The clips, being widely shared on social media platforms, show the health system shattering and bodies piling up in hospitals.

It is to be noted that China has stopped sharing data on COVID-19 and deaths amid video reports of morgues filled with bodies, especially that of uninoculated old people.

One video shows dozens of bodies allegedly lying on the hospital floor. Another clip shows an ill person lying on the bed surrounded by his family members, who are weeping.

Nations including, India, the UK, the US, Japan, Australia, and Canada among others have imposed tougher COVID measures on Chinese travellers amid concerns over a lack of data on cases and fears of the chances that new variants may spread.

China, which for most of the pandemic adopted a “zero-COVID” strategy that imposed harsh restrictions aimed at stamping out the virus, abruptly eased those measures in December. Chinese authorities previously said that from Jan. 8, overseas travellers would no longer need to quarantine upon arriving in China, paving the way for Chinese residents to travel.

In New Year's speech, Xi Jinping underplays massive COVID-19 surge

After World Health Organisation (WHO) asked China to share real-time data regarding COVID-situation, Chinese President Xi Jinping downplayed the COVID-19 situation and said that his country has decided to prioritize the life of the people. He also urged the people to remain strong amid ongoing challenges.

"With extraordinary efforts, we have prevailed over unprecedented difficulties and challenges, and it has not been an easy journey for anyone. We have now entered a new phase of COVID response where tough challenges remain," Xi said.

"And the light of hope is right in front of us. Let's make an extra effort to pull through, as perseverance and solidarity mean victory," he added.

WHO emphasised the significance of monitoring and the timely publication of COVID data to help China and the global community to develop accurate risk assessments and to inform effective responses, the statement said.