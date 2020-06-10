COVID-19: China Reports 3 New Infections, 5 Asymptomatic Cases

China, on June 9, confirmed at least 3 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 5 asymptomatic infections, the National Health Commission confirmed in a statement. This surged the total number of cases in the country to 83,046, and as many as 4,634 have succumbed to the disease so far.

According to the data by the National Health Commission (NHC), over 21 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were detected the previous day, which included the 3 confirmed imported cases of the coronavirus under the medical observation, isolated in order to stem the further transmission of the disease. Earlier, in a press conference, the Chinese officials released a lengthy report on the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Further, the country, where the outbreak first started in the Wuhan City of Hubei province defended the government's actions saying all coronavirus information was made known to the world in a timely and transparent manner.

China’s National Health Commission Chairman, Ma Xiaowei, said at a press conference that accusations by the countries, not mentioning the US in specific, that the Chinese government didn't initially share the genome sequence for the virus “seriously goes against the facts.” Further, he added, “The Chinese government did not delay or cover up anything”. “Instead”, he said, “We have immediately reported virus data and relevant information about the epidemic to the international community and made an important contribution to the prevention and control of the epidemic around the world."

Pathogen changing in unknown ways

Furthermore, earlier this month, China’s science and technology minister said that the country intends to strengthen international cooperation in future clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, as per reports. This comes as only last month China’s President Xi Jinping announced in a state media address that if China developed a vaccine for the deadly respiratory disease from the coronavirus, it will be made a ‘global public good’.

Earlier, China’s health authorities observed the new cluster of cases in the northeast region compared to the original outbreak in Wuhan, suggesting that the pathogen may be changing in unknown ways and complicating efforts to stem the transmission, as per local reports. In the new mutated genome, the patients in the northern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang were detected to have carried the virus for a longer period of time and tested negative after several weeks.

(Image Credit: AP)