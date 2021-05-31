COVID-19: China Witnesses Fresh Outbreak As 27 People Test Positive In Guangzhou

People’s Republic of China is once again battered by the coronavirus contagion which has triggered a rush at its airport and queues at vaccination stations. The latest outbreak is centred around the port city of Guangzhou, where authorities have cancelled several flights. Additionally, reports of fresh COVID outbreaks have created panic in the region with hundreds and thousands of perplexed residents queued up to take their vaccine shots.

According to Chinese Health Ministry, Guangzhou province has reported a total of 27 cases over the past week, with only seven out of them being imported. This has pushed the total caseload to 102,987 with over 4,846 reported fatalities, according to figures reported by Johns Hopkins University. Subsequently, a stringent lockdown has been imposed on the residents of the area with authorities allowing only selected residents to step out of their homes.

On May 29, authorities in Guangzhou city announced that urban residents in an area spanning five streets within the Liwan district have been barred from leaving their homes except for selected family members to buy daily products. Additionally, Indoor stadiums, wholesale markets and entertainment facilities in the affected areas were also closed, while dine-in services were banned at restaurants.

Flights cancelled

The new outbreak has also affected air-travel with Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport nixing as much as 514 flights by 11:40 am on May 31. Still, resident who wish to travel out of the city- by road, rail or air- need to show a negative certificate with COVID tests taken now before three days of transit.

While China is battling a surge of infection, questions over the origin of the infection have caught momentum. On Monday, Beijing blamed western countries for politicizing the origins-tracing work. Addressing the media, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Wenbin, said that the origin tracing of COVID-19 is a scientific question, and should not be dictated by the intelligence staff of other countries.

"COVID19 origin-tracing work is a scientific question that should not be politicized, but some countries have even asked intelligence staff to look into the matter," said Wenbin, refuting US and UK’s hype of the matter.

Image: AP