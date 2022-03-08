COVID-19: Chinese Health Commission Report Reveals Nation's Vaccines Caused Leukaemia

The latest disclosure of an internal document from the Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) has showcased that the (Chinese) COVID-19 vaccines had caused leukaemia, a cancer of the white blood cells, which begin in the bone marrow.

According to local media reports, the document also revealed that families have shared information on WeChat about obtaining leukaemia after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Further, this type of information has been circulated in the Chinese multi-purpose messaging platform.

Furthermore, the NHC has distributed the document requesting attention to the current major patterns of some individuals developing leukaemia after getting vaccinated. The document has been sent to nearly 18 provinces, which includes Hebei, Liaoning, Sichuan, Shanxi as well as others, ANI reported, citing local media.

The Chinese health commission has also urged health officials to engage with appropriate authorities in each province to safeguard social stability during the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s "two sessions" and the Beijing Winter Paralympics. This internal document also claimed that the COVID vaccines have caused a large number of leukaemia cases across a wide geographic area and that the CCP has started taking steps to silence people's voices, ANI reported.

According to statistics from the Chinese National Health Commission's official website, a total of 3,147 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given as of March 3, 2022, across 31 provinces which also comprises self-governing regions as well as cities directly underneath the central government and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

COVID-19 cases in China at peak since outbreak in Wuhan

Meanwhile, on Monday, COVID-19 cases in China have reached the highest level since the Wuhan outbreak began two years ago. According to Daily Mail, Beijing officials have recorded 526 cases, in which 312 were asymptomatic, meaning they had no symptoms. Several locations, such as the financial capital Shanghai, the northern port city of Qingdao, and the southern city of Dongguan, are experiencing outbreaks.

However, there has been no information published regarding COVID-19 fatalities or hospitalisations. When the virus was discovered, China was the last major nation to follow the harsh 'zero COVID' strategy, which involves lockdowns and widespread testing, Daily Mail reported.

Moreover, Suzhou, a 6.7-million-person city near Shanghai, is now under lockdown, along with Baise, a 3.6-million-person city close to the Vietnamese border. The growing COVID cases in China's neighbour Hong Kong are causing hospitals and quarantine centers to be overburdened. Virus-related fatalities are also on the rise, with 233 reported yesterday, up from 82 only a week earlier.

Apart from this, Beijing has regularly been blamed for distorting its COVID statistics throughout the pandemic to make outbreaks appear less serious, Daily Mail reported.

