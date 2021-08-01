COVID-19: Delta Variant May Continue To Spread In China, Warns Official

As China is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, a senior Chinese health official has warned that the highly transmissible Delta variant is likely to spread to more regions in the country. The new wave of Delta variant of COVID-19 which was detected in Nanjing city in East China's Jiangsu Province may continue to spread to more regions in the short term. Addressing a press conference, He Qinghua, a senior official with the National Health Commission informed that the highly contagious Delta variant spreads fast.

He Qinghua stated that the Delta outbreak in Nanjing province has spread to other regions within and outside Jiangsu province, reported Global Times. He noted that the team of health professionals have been sent to Jiangsu and Hunan provinces to control the spread of the Coronavirus. He added that the country has successfully contained more than 30 outbreaks in areas including South China's Guangdong Province and Northeast China's Liaoning province.

Addressing the same press conference, Feng Zijian, deputy director-general of the China CDC and secretary-general of the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association informed that the authorities have started large-scale tracking of people who have been travelling out of Nanjing and Zhangjiajie. Feng Zijian added that people in medium and high-risk regions should cancel intra-provincial trips, reported Global Times. As per the report, China currently has three high-risk and 70 medium risk areas.

COVID-19 situation in China

According to China’s National Health Commission, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Chinese mainland was 93,005 as of July 31. This includes 1,022 active patients, 25 of whom are in severe condition. The total number of fatalities reported in the country due to COVID-19 is 4,636. As of July 31, 27,717 confirmed infections had been reported in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan province. 11,984 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hong Kong, 59 in Macao and 15,674 in Taiwan.

IMAGE: PTI/Pixabay