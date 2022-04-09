COVID-19: Fresh Lockdowns In Shanghai, Other Cities Threaten China's Economy

The Chinese government's commitment to stamping out COVID-19 from the country by implementing harsh restrictions, including lockdowns in major cities such as Shanghai, raises alarms for a major shock to its economy, force on global supply chains, and further fuel inflation. Notably, the ongoing COVID lockdown in Shangai, the hub of the country's leading financial center has today reached its 12th day.

The lockdown is hitting small-scale businesses and restaurants, which are being forced to shut down. Big companies like Tesla, as well as Chinese and Taiwanese firms, are waiting to resume operations in the country. Meanwhile, port delays are adding to the problem, and air freight rates are increasingly putting pressure on global trade. Notably, the stringent restrictions have quashed expectations that the country may show easy COVID-related restrictions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised to "minimize" the impact of COVID on the nation's economy, but the worsening situation in Shanghai and the extended lockdown have raised tough questions about the government's approach to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Since last month, the nation has been witnessing full or partial lockdowns at several places, as 23 cities are under stringent COVID safety protocols, reported Nomura.



A couple of days ago, the government forced 40 companies to suspend their operations in Shanghai and other regions, CNN reported. Over 90 Taiwanese companies have reported that their business was affected by the lockdowns, including printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology and top bike maker Giant Manufacturing. Notably, the World Bank and some investment banks have recently warned about the damage caused by China's zero-COVID policy to the economy's growth. The lockdown in Shanghai comes at a time when the country is already struggling with its economy. On Friday, Shanghai reported a total of 21,000 cases, and the majority of patients were asymptomatic.