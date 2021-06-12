COVID-19 Origin: US Secy Blinken Urges Transparency, China Labels Lab-leak Theory 'absurd'

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continuing to wreak havoc across the world, the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged cooperation and transparency over the origins of COVID-19 while having a conversation with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi over a call on Friday. However, Yang responded to Blinken by stating that some in the US were spreading the “absurd story” about the coronavirus escaping from a Wuhan laboratory, as per a Chinese state media report.

The call came ahead of a G7 summit in Britain attended by US President Joe Biden. In March, Yang and Blinken had a fiery conversation in Alaska during the Biden administration’s first high-level meeting with its Chinese counterparts.

The State Department said, “Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Secretary stressed the importance of cooperation and transparency regarding the origin of the virus, including the need for WHO Phase 2 expert-led studies in China."

As per a report by Wall Street Journal, a report on the origins of COVID-19 by the US. government national laboratory concluded the hypothesis of a viral leak from a Wuhan lab was probable and deserved further investigation.

Last week, several media outlets in the US released thousands of emails sent by Dr. Anthony Fauci when the coronavirus infection was just on the rise. In one such email, an executive at EcoHealth which funded research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology into the COVID-19 origin thanked Dr. Fauci for publicly stating that scientific evidence supports a 'natural origin’ for the Coronavirus and not a lab leak. The email triggered a controversy across the US with many suspecting a link between Fauci and the Wuhan lab. However, Fauci denied the allegations, calling it 'nonsense.'

Can't compel China for more data on origins of COVID-19: WHO

Meanwhile, as per reports, a top World Health Organisation (WHO) official said that the WHO cannot compel China to divulge more data on the origins of COVID-19. Director of the agency's emergency programme Mike Ryan reportedly said at a news conference that WHO doesn't have the power to compel anyone in this regard and that cooperation, input, and support of all of the member states is expected.