COVID-19 Strain Found In Nigeria Detected In China's Guangdong Province: Report

The Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday detected the mutated variant of the COVID-19 virus that was first found in Nigeria. According to the Chinese state-run Global Times, authorities have detected two imported cases of B.1.525 variant in Guangzhou city. The two cases were reported as asymptomatic on February 21 and 22 respectively following which they were kept under isolation for observation.

According to the report, the throat swabs of the two individuals were sent to Guangdong CDC from Guangzhou on March 5. After scientists conducted genome sequencing analysis on the samples, it was concluded that the virus was a mutated version that is found in Nigeria. The strain is currently circulating in 26 countries and scientists believe that it transmits more quickly than all other variants and can also escape antibodies.

Nigeria variant is the third mutated version of the COVID-19 virus detected in China after the UK and South African strains were first found in January this year. According to Chinese health authorities, all of the variants were found in cases imported from abroad. The Chinese CDC has said that it is continuing to study the effects of all these variants on COVID-19 vaccines and if or not the new strains render vaccines ineffective.

Meanwhile, the Chinese CDC urged everyone to follow health and safety protocols laid down by local authorities, including the basics such as washing hands, maintaining social distance, wearing face masks, etc.

COVID-19 in China

As far as the COVID-19 virus is concerned, if Chinese government data is to be believed, the country has managed to bring the outbreak under control given that the disease first emerged in Wuhan. China reported just 29 new cases and zero deaths in the past 24 hours. China has begun the COVID-19 vaccinations and as per figures from 'Our World in Data', the country has administered 52 million doses of vaccines to date. The latest figures on new vaccinations per day haven't been released by the Communist government.

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)