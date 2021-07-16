COVID Origin: China Alleges US 'manipulation' As WHO Calls Ruling Out Lab-leak 'premature'

After the World Health Organisation (WHO) admitted that ruling out the COVID-19 lab leak theory was 'premature', China responded to the probe by the global health body asserting that it had taken a 'scientific, professional, serious and responsible attitude' in tracing the origins of the virus. Citing the joint letter by 48 countries who have opposed the politicization of the virus tracing, China's Foreign Ministry said that 'objective and fair justice' was being reflected by the international community, barring a few countries which were being 'manipulated by the US.

"A handful of countries, led by the US, have been stigmatizing the epidemic, putting a geographical label on the virus and politicizing the origins study. They blatantly disregard the achievements scientists made together and turn a blind eye to science and truth for their own selfish interests. These actions have seriously disrupted and undermined international cooperation in global origins study, created great difficulties and obstacles for countries to fight the epidemic and save lives," said the Chinese FM in an official statement.

48 countries write to WHO over 'politicization' of COVID probe

On July 15, 48 countries wrote a letter to the WHO to advance the study of origins around the world in accordance with the resolutions of the World Health Assembly (WHA) and stay away from 'politicizing' the probe. According to China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, these countries emphasized that the COVID-19 virus is the common enemy and can be only tackled by joint efforts of the global community.

Responding to this, the Chinese FM said, "Developing countries, in the joint letter, have voiced overwhelming support for justice, which stands in stark contrast to the moves by the US and a few other countries coerced by it to seek political manipulation, reject science and distort facts. This fully reflects what is the shared aspiration of the international community and where the justice lies. It fully demonstrates that those who are impartial and objective, champion fairness and justice are in the majority."

Regardless of the politics around the matter, what remains true is that China has failed to credibly probe the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic, with the activities at the Wuhan Institute of Virology remaining shrouded in inconsistencies.

WHO chief asks China to share 'raw details'

Amid the global outrage over the origins of COVID-19, WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus on Thursday said that one of the biggest challenges of the COVID-19 probe was access to raw data that had not been shared by China. He urged the country to be transparent and cooperate on providing the data that was asked of it during the early days of the pandemic.

Addressing a press briefing in Geneva, Dr Tedros said, "We hope there will be better co-operation to get to the bottom of what happened. There was a premature push, especially to reduce one of the options, like the lab theory. Lab accidents can happen but checking what happened is important."