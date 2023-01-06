'COVID Situation Under Control': China Asks WHO To Address Pandemic In 'positive' Manner

Amid the deadly surge in COVID-19 cases, China on Thursday called on the World Health Organisation (WHO) and informed that the situation is under control. It further urged the Organisation to take a science-based, objective and impartial position to play a positive role in addressing the pandemic globally. This comes a day after WHO expressed concerns about the risk to life due to virus stating that Beijing "is not giving an accurate picture of the impact of the coronavirus spread."

Mao Ning, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated, “China's COVID-19 situation is currently under control. As we adjust our COVID-19 response, we will continue to carry out technical exchanges and other communication with the WHO. Also, we hope that the WHO secretariat will take a science-based, objective and impartial position to play a positive role in addressing the pandemic globally."

"According to the WHO statement on January 4, the genome data of the virus provided by the Chinese Health Commission shows that the gene sequence of the variant that is currently prevalent in China is consistent with that of infected Chinese passengers submitted by other countries and no new variants or significant mutations have been found. China will continue to closely monitor the mutation of the virus, release the virus information in a timely manner and work with the international community to address the challenges posed by COVID-19,” Ning added.

"WHO still doesn't have China's complete COVID-19 data": Emergencies director

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said that WHO still does not have China's complete COVID-19 data. "We believe that the current numbers being published from China under-represent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions, and particularly in terms of deaths," he noted at the briefing.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general told the briefing that it was understandable why many countries have now imposed COVID-19-related measures, including the RTPCR testing on passengers from China. He attributed the need to instate such protocols to the lack of information or complete statistics from the Chinese government. "With circulation in China so high and comprehensive data not forthcoming... it is understandable that some countries are taking steps they believe will protect their own citizens," he noted.

“WHO is concerned about the risk to life in China and has reiterated the importance of vaccination, including booster doses to protect against hospitalisation, severe disease and death,” WHO director-general, Tedros noted.