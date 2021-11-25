Last Updated:

'CPC Will Outlast USA', Says Chinese Media Stooge In Response To JP Morgan Boss' Remarks

China’s media stooge on Wednesday said that Communist Party “will outlast” the US, responding to remarks made by JPMorgan Chase & Co. boss Jamie Dimon.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
US

(IMAGE: AP)


China media stooge on Wednesday, November 24, while responding to the remarks made by JPMorgan Chase & Co. boss Jamie Dimon, said that the Chinese Communist Party 'will outlast' the United States. Even though Dimon later apologised, he had earlier said that his Wall Street bank would outlast China's Communist Party, which recently marked 100 years of its leadership in the mainland. 

However, resharing an article about Dimon's statements, Hu Xijin, the Editor-in-Chief of Global Times, a daily tabloid newspaper under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party's flagship People's Daily newspaper, said, "Think long-term! And I bet the CPC will outlast the USA." Dimon had made the remarks about CPC at a US event that sparked anger in China.

According to BBC, while taking part in a series of interviews with chief executives on Tuesday at Boston College, Dimon said, "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year - so is JPMorgan...I'd make a bet that we last longer." He also said, "I can't say that in China. They are probably listening anyway."

READ | EAM Jaishankar to virtually chair RIC Foreign Ministers meet on Friday; China to take part

Apart from Hu, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said at a news conference on Wednesday, "Why the publicity stunt with some grandstanding remarks?" 

Later, Dimon also apologised for his remarks as experts reportedly warned that his words could destroy the bank’s ambitions in the Asian country.

Dimon apologises for CCP comment

As per British media, Dimon on Wednesday apologised for saying that his bank will outlast CCP and said, "I regret my recent comment because it's never right to joke about or denigrate any group of people, whether it's a country, its leadership, or any part of a society and culture. Speaking in that way can take away from constructive and thoughtful dialogue in society, which is needed now more than ever."

READ | 'China’s military hardware export to Pak will affect our security,' says Indian Navy Chief

Similarly, in 2019, Swiss bank UBS was engulfed in chaos after one of its senior economists made remarks on food inflation and swine fever, which was interpreted as a racist slur. He suffered a three-month suspension and as per BBC, the bank lost a lucrative financial contract with a state-backed client.

READ | China making serious efforts to develop military bases in Pacific islands: Report

(IMAGE: AP)

READ | China's people fudged birth counts to abide by 'One Child Policy'; undercounted 12M kids
READ | US adds more firms based in China, Pakistan & Russia to 'Entity List'; See details
Tags: China, Hu Xijin, Communist Party of China
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND