Dalai Lama Apologises After Outrage Over ‘suck His Tongue’ Video With A Child

A video of the Dalai Lama has surfaced on Twitter, in which he can be seen asking a minor boy to suck his tongue. The video of this incident has gone viral on the internet and has received various reactions from netizens who are mainly disgusted by the act of Dalai Lama. In the video, one can see the Dalai Lama kissing a minor boy on his lips when he leaned to pay him respect. He can also be seen sticking his tongue out and asking the boy to "suck it". However, the spiritual leader of Tibet has now issued an apology after the purported video of the Dalai Lama kissing a boy on the lips and asking him to ‘suck his tongue’ sparked outrage on Sunday.

Earlier, the Dalai Lama has also been seen in controversy when he said in an interview that his successor could be a woman but she should be attractive. At that time too, this comment of the Dalai Lama had evoked a strong reaction from feminist groups from across the world. Later, he apologised to the women as he has issued one now.

Kissing Video of Dalai Lama sparks controversy

The boy belongs to the Mongolian ethnicity and was born in the US and was recognised as the reincarnation of the third most important spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism, Khalka Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche by the Dalai Lama. The row over the video erupted after the video of the Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama went viral on social media platforms in which he asked a young boy to “suck his tongue” after he kissed the child on the lips. The netizens went furious and sought action against Dalai Lama. Taking to Twitter, Joost Broekers shared the video and wrote: "So the Dalai Lama is kissing an Indian boy at a Buddhist event and even tries to touch his tongue. He actually says 'suck my tongue' Now why would he do that? 🤔"

One of the Twitter users by name of Sangita wrote: "Utterly shocked to see this display by the #DalaiLama. In the past too, he’s had to apologize for his sexist comments. But saying - Now suck my tongue to a small boy is disgusting."

Another Twitter user wrote: "This is a disgusting, vile and shameful display by a religious leader. Had this been the action of a Catholic priest, it would have been all over the mainstream media, but because it's by an exiled Dalai Lama, they will just sweep it under the carpet away from public view."

Dalai Lama apologises

After the furious response by netizens over the viral video of the spiritual leader, he apologised through his official Twitter handle. The Buddhist monk said that he regrets the ‘hurt’ induced by his words. The statement added that he tends to interact with people in a ‘playful and innocent’ manner. Taking to Twitter, the statement read: "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."