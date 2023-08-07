Deadly Floods Claim 14 Lives In Northeastern China, Hit Leading Grain-producing Region

Continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has resulted in extensive flooding in the prominent grain-producing area of northeastern China. This flooding has tragically claimed the lives of 14 individuals and has sparked worries regarding food security due to the submersion of farmlands.

The aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri has brought torrential downpours to northern China since the latter part of July. This has led to the displacement of over one million individuals and has resulted in a death toll of at least 30 individuals in the outskirts of Beijing and the neighboring Hebei province.

As the storm continued its northward path, an additional 14 fatalities were documented on Sunday within the city of Shulan located in the Jilin province.

Among the individuals who lost their lives were three local government representatives, including the deputy mayor of the city. These officials were swept away by floodwaters while participating in rescue operations the previous week, as detailed in an announcement by Shulan authorities, reported CNN. The statement further indicated that another official is still unaccounted for.

Evacuation in Shulan resulted in more than 18,000 individuals being evacuated, state-operated news agency Xinhua reported.

In the more northerly Heilongjiang province, which neighbours Shulan, the rivers responsible for irrigating its productive agricultural lands have surged beyond their banks. This overflow has resulted in the inundation of rice fields, devastation of vegetable greenhouses, and infliction of harm upon factories.

90,000 hectares of crops damaged

Throughout the province, a total of 25 rivers have surpassed their cautionary levels and are presently at risk of overflowing their banks, as disclosed by the authorities in Heilongjiang.

On Sunday, China's Ministry of Water Resources escalated the emergency response level for flooding to Level 3 within Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces, marking it as the third highest urgency tier in a four-tier emergency response system.

In Harbin, the capital city of Heilongjiang, the evacuation efforts encompassed a substantial populace of over 162,000 individuals, and floodwaters resulted in damage to more than 90,000 hectares of crops, as reported by People's Daily, the authoritative media outlet of the ruling Communist Party.

In the city of Shangzhi, the impact of the severest rainstorm experienced in more than six decades led to the destruction of over 42,575 hectares of crops, as conveyed by Xinhua.

China’s granary severely impacted

In the city of Wuchang, another significant hub for rice production within Heilongjiang province, numerous villages and extensive stretches of farmland have also succumbed to flooding. Local authorities in Wuchang are currently in the process of assessing and quantifying the extent of the damage.

The inundation of farmlands has compounded concerns regarding potential repercussions on food security within the world's second-largest economy. The escalating frequency of extreme weather events associated with climate change is increasingly posing threats to China's agricultural and food supplies.

Often referred to as China's "granary," the trio of northeasternmost provinces—Heilongjiang, Jilin, and Liaoning—contribute to over a fifth of the nation's total grain production. This substantial output is made possible by the fertile black soil characteristic of the region. Key crops cultivated there encompass soybeans, corn, and rice.

Just last week, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued a cautionary warning, predicting that the intense rainstorms brought forth by Typhoon Khanun and Typhoon Doksuri were likely to exert a "severe impact" on China's agricultural production.