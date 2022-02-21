Demographic 'time-bomb': China Mulls New Policies As Birth Rate Sees A 72-year low

Noting a significant drop in birth rate, China in the past weeks has decided to ramp up its fertility services under government-backed medical insurance schemes so that citizens in Beijing don't consider family planning. The new reproductive coverage is expected to lower out-of-pocket coverage of hospital bills and benefits couples with lower incomes seeking to have children.

However, as experts suggest, the new moves come at a time when China's demographic 'time-bomb is ticking', meaning that the elderly population has increased while the workforce has diminished.

In a recent, China has added at least 16 medical facilities for Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) to be covered under state insurance. Effective from March 26, the policy will help those will little or no access to private medical insurance to take "proactive fertility support measures", as per Beijing Daily.

Amid a full-scale pandemic and series of lockdowns worldwide in March last year, Beijing City Premier Li Keqiang stated that China has aimed to work towards achieving an "appropriate" birth rate after official data showed a record low natality rate in 2021 since 1949.

China faces demographic 'time-bomb': Experts

With the lowest birth rate in 72 years, China is currently facing what population science experts call a "ticking time-bomb", as the elderly population exceeds the workforce statistics, thanks to the 'One-Child Policy,' which was up and about for 4 decades. The policy was scrapped in 2016 after the Chinese Communist party (CCP) in China observed a negative impact on the country's economy.

In the following year, China introduced the "two-child policy" to bolster population growth. However, by then, most citizens preferred single children due to the growing expenses and lesser income.

Meanwhile, Premier Li last year also touted that China will raise the statutory retirement age "in a phased manner". Last month, the eastern province of Jiangsu said that employees will be eligible for state pensions from March if only they delay their retirement by not less than a year from the statutory retirement age, in a bid to push the workforce transition gap, which is likely growing faster than expected.

China's birth rate at a 72-year low

The population boosting policies come as China observed a record-low fertility rate in at least 72 years. As per a report published on January 2022, cited by The Guardian, the proportion of over 60s in China rose from 18.7% in 2020 to 18.9% in 2022. High living cost, lack of social mobility has resulted in delayed marriages, and ever-dominating state policies have led Chinese couples to refrain from reproducing.

Moreover, in September last year, Beijing also issued a new directive to increase population by "reducing the rate of abortions needed for non-medical reasons."

The rule brought much "consternation and anger" among Chinese women, who slammed Beijing's claim that the rule has anything to do with improving women's health.

“Without addressing the deeply rooted causes discouraging young Chinese from getting married and having children, from gender inequality to high living cost, what we are seeing now is likely just the beginning of a further decline in the birthrate and a prolonged process of population decline in China. The policies announced last year are mostly rhetoric, or at most like Band-Aids,” Prof Wang Feng, from the University of California Irvine and who specialises in Asian demographics told The Guardian.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)