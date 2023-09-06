Desk, Mat Or Bed Naps? THIS School In China Is Ready To Charge Students For Sleeping

At a private primary school in China, naps do not come for free. Jiesheng Primary School, located in the province of Guangdong, has become the newest topic on Chinese social media for its plans to charge students wanting to doze off on their desks, mats, or beds during school hours.

The charges will be implemented during the new academic year and have gained approval from local authorities. According to South China Morning Post, education bureau officials have said that while the rules are not a unified regulation, private schools have the freedom to make their own decisions.

A screenshot circulating on social media displays a notice sent by the school about the charges. The document noted that sleeping at one's desk would cost about 200 yuan (US$28) a term. Those who wish to catch some z's on mats in the classroom must pay 360 yuan. Sleeping in beds in private rooms would be the most expensive, with students having to pay 680 yuan.

Sleeping in classrooms: Yay or nay?

“It is not mandatory. Students also can choose to go back home during their lunch break,” a staff member who spoke on the condition of anonymity told local outlet Dawan News. While the cost of sleeping might look hefty to some, a spokesperson for the Dongguan City Development and Reform Bureau said that the fee was appropriate since it requires teachers to be present as students take their naps.

On the social media platform Weibo, one user wondered if it was a joke. "The school has gone crazy just to make money," they said. “Am I the only one who can’t understand why students need to pay for sleeping at their desks?" another added. A third user continued, “This is ridiculous. Next the school will charge a fee for going to the restroom or breathing?”