Despite Deadly Earthquake, China Forces 21 Mn People Into Lockdown Over A Few COVID Cases

China on Tuesday instated a stringent COVID-19 lockdown in the province of Chengdu, the capital of southwestern Sichuan province, restricting people inside their damaged homes after a powerful earthquake claimed the lives of at least 65 people and wreaked widespread destruction. Authorities in the southwestern province bared day-to-day activities and ordered the citizens to stay in isolation and not to exit their apartments.

In the visuals circulating on the Twitter-like Chinese social media app Weibo, workers were seen wearing protective gear and warning the city’s 21 million residents against breaking the COVID-19 protocols implemented by the government. The COVID-19 restrictions in Chengdu are the most strict since China’s largest city Shanghai was placed under the clampdown in the month of April.

Lockdown despite only a 'handful' of coronavirus cases

Residents in Chengdu are forbidden to leave their homes without any exception to those who sustained damage to their buildings from the 6.8 magnitude quake and sought to begin the rebuilding efforts. The measures were announced even as the city reported only a handful of coronavirus cases.

Under China’s authoritarian Communist Party dominated by president Xi Jinping, the Chinese have been ordered to strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate protocols as dictated by the central leadership in accordance with the country's controversial 'Zero COVID' policy. The CCP has advised the residents against making any domestic travel plans and has launched rigorous mass testing and quarantine after contact tracing.

Nearly 65 million Chinese in 33 cities including seven provincial capitals have been placed under lockdown. COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing has spread to 103 cities, the highest since 2020 when the pandemic began. Sichuan’s recently appointed provincial party secretary passed a firm mandate to implement Xi’s dictates. Of the total 1,499 new cases of the novel coronavirus registered as of Sep 6, Sichuan accounted for 138 mostly asymptomatic cases.

Elsewhere, in Shenzhen, a city of 17 million residents, the partial lockdown that was ordered in late August was lifted this week in some areas. Shenzhen government announced that it will opt for the “tiered control” method, which implies different levels of restriction basis the COVID-19 situation in each subdistrict. The entire city will be divided into three zones – lockdown, control and precautionary areas and will constitute different clampdowns and restrictions.