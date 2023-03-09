Diplomats Must Dance With The Wolves, Says China's Foreign Min Qin Gang

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang's comments on the "Wolf Warrior diplomacy discourse trap" and the "Chinese diplomats must dance with wolves" have been the talk of the town on Chinese social media, according to What's on Weibo.

The remarks were made by the Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang while he was addressing the annual parliamentary meetings in China, known as the 'Two Sessions', that are in full swing this week. They began this weekend at China’s capital’s Great Hall of the People and are scheduled to end on March 13.

On March 7, Qin Gang held a press conference to answer queries about foreign policy and Sino-American relations.

In response to a question, Qin said, "When he became China’s Ambassador to the United States, Western media headlined that the “wolf warrior” had arrived. Now that I have returned and taken up the post of Foreign Minister, they no longer call me that, as if I have lost something." Notably, Qin served as China's Ambassador to the United States from 2021 to 2023.

'Chinese diplomats must dance with the wolves to protect their country'

Qin Gang asserted that actually so-called ‘wolf warrior diplomacy’ is a discourse trap, and the people who created it either don’t understand China and Chinese diplomacy, or they disregard facts and have ulterior motives"

"Confucius said over 2,000 years ago that kindness should be repaid by kindness, and that enmity should be repaid by justice. China’s diplomacy is full of kindness and benevolence, but when wolves get in our way and attack, Chinese diplomats must ‘dance with the wolves’ to protect their country,” he further said.

Notably, Qin used the term “discourse trap” to describe how entrenched the term “wolf warrior diplomacy” has become in Western discourse associated with China’s foreign policy making it difficult to think outside the box or better understand the patterns at hand.

Around 2020, "Wolf warrior diplomacy" became a Western media catchphrase for China's style of foreign diplomacy. It alludes to the Chinese patriotic action blockbusters "Wolf Warrior" and its follow-up "Wolf Warrior II," which went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies in mainland China and a social media sensation.

Qin's comments come a day after President Xi Jinping attacked the US in an extremely blunt manner. He accused American authorities of repressing China and impeding China's development, according to What's on Weibo.

According to a report in What's on Weibo, the annual gathering of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCP) is a significant political event that is closely covered by both domestic and international media, particularly because it establishes the country's policy priorities for the following year and is the first full session since the end of the Covid pandemic and the 20th Party Congress.