Documentary On Hong Kong Protests 'Revolution Of Our Times' Sets New BO Records In Taiwan

Just within the 14 days of its release, a documentary on the pro-democracy demonstrations that erupted in Hong Kong in the year 2019, has set a box office record in Taiwan for an 'overseas Chinese-language' documentary. According to the film's distributor, "Revolution of Our Times", directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Kiwi Chow had made roughly $17 million NTD (or US $600,000) as of Wednesday, The Guardian reported. The documentary was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

The documentary was released on February 25 in Taiwan, and it has been shown in around 40 theatres across the country, with some patrons hiring full cinemas to view the film for free, as per The Guardian. Tsai Ing-wen, the president of Taiwan, has also endorsed the film. President Tsai Ing-wen had posted an Instagram story on March 5 urging people to support the film, Taiwan News reported.

Taking to Twitter, President Tsai stated, “The Hong Kong people’s courage & commitment to democracy are an inspiration to us all, as we work to preserve our own freedoms & way of life.”

— 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) March 10, 2022

Furthermore, according to Taiwan News, several other high-ranking Taiwanese officials, including Vice President Lai Ching-te, Premier Su Tseng-chang, Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun, former Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai, as well as Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan, have attended private screenings of the film.

The documentary "Revolution of Our Times", is set during the Anti-Extradition Law Amendment Bill Movement and recounts significant events like the assault of the Legislative Council Complex, the 2019 Yuen Long attack, along with the siege of Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Chou also conducted personal interviews with Hong Kong residents about their protest reasons and experiences, Taiwan News reported.

The film follows months of major protests in Hong Kong, during which millions took to the streets to protest the extradition bill that many thought would subject Hongkongers to China's opaque judicial system.

In addition to this, the demonstrations which sometimes became aggressive had spurred Beijing to enact national security legislation, which critics say has been used to suppress any forms of dissent and undermine the city's civil society.

Kiwi Chow, who has stayed in Hong Kong, has been unable to see his own work in a theatre. He has further praised the success of the documentary, The Guardian reported. “It is almost like a type of embrace … that so many are willing to listen to the will and desire of Hongkongers. I feel a sense of comfort, a sense of power in our unity,” he asserted. The director went on to say that he felt both envious and thankful. Due to Hong Kong's national security laws, no public screenings have been possible.

