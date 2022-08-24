Drought Pushes China's Southwest Into Acute Crisis As Farmland Dries Up, Heat Wilts Crops

Quick links:
A farmer stands near a pump sitting in the remaining water of a community reservoir near his farm in Longquan village in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality.
Rice plants that are turning yellow in colour blow in the breeze in a farm field in Mu'er town on the outskirts of Chongqing, China.
Cracked dry mud is seen in a reservoir that ran nearly empty after its retaining wall started to leak and hot weather and drought conditions accelerated the loss of water.
A farmer holds grains of rice as he stands in his farm field in Mu'er town on the outskirts of Chonqing
A thermometer shows a temperature of nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) in the shade before midday in Longquan village in southwestern China
People swim in a shallow portion of the Yangtze River in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality
People float in the Yangtze River near bridge support columns that show previous water levels in southwestern China