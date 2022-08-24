Last Updated:

Drought Pushes China's Southwest Into Acute Crisis As Farmland Dries Up, Heat Wilts Crops

Drought fueled by strong heat waves has dried up the farmland in southwest China. Meteorologists have dubbed it the nation's strongest heat wave since 1961

Written By
Amrit Burman
A farmer stands near a pump sitting in the remaining water of a community reservoir near his farm in Longquan village in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality.

A farmer stands in the basin of a community reservoir near his farm that ran nearly empty.

Rice plants that are turning yellow in colour blow in the breeze in a farm field in Mu'er town on the outskirts of Chongqing, China.

Cracked dry mud is seen in a reservoir that ran nearly empty after its retaining wall started to leak and hot weather and drought conditions accelerated the loss of water.

A farmer holds grains of rice as he stands in his farm field in Mu'er town on the outskirts of Chonqing

A thermometer shows a temperature of nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) in the shade before midday in Longquan village in southwestern China

People swim in a shallow portion of the Yangtze River in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality

People walk along the dry riverbed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze.

People float in the Yangtze River near bridge support columns that show previous water levels in southwestern China

People prepare to swim in the Yangtze River near a bridge support column that shows previous water levels in southwestern China's Chongqing.

