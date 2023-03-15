Earthquake Of 4.7 Magnitude Jolts China's Hotan, No Casualties Reported

An earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale shook the Chinese town of Hotan on Wednesday. According to the US Geological Survey, the jolt occurred about 263 kilometers southeast of Hotan, an oasis town situated in Western China's Xinjiang region.

Hotan experienced the quake at 02:32 local time. It originated at a depth of 17 kilometers and its epicenter was 35.053°N and 81.395°E. While further details are awaited, no casualties have been reported so far due to the temblor. The earthquake in China's Hotan comes after a relatively strong quake jolted the capital of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday.

4.7 magnitude #earthquake. 263 km SSE of Hotan, China https://t.co/AMHXl7qumi — Earthquake Alerts (@QuakesToday) March 15, 2023

Earthquakes jolt Papua New Guinea, Peru

As per the National Institute for Seismology, the tremor was of 6.1 magnitude, and hit about 443 kilometers north of Port Moresby at 06:19:08 IST. In an update shared on Twitter, the NCS said: "Earthquake of Magnitude 6.1, Occurred on 14-03-2023, 06:19:08 IST, Lat: -5.47 & Long: 146.87, Depth: 200 Km, Location: 443km N of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea."

Earlier this week, the South American country of Peru was also hit by an earthquake that measured 4.7 on the Richter scale. It occurred on March 13 at 03:11:49, and impacted the Alianza Cristiana region. Its origin was at a depth of 108.3 kilometers, according to the USGS.

However, the most devastating earthquake since the beginning of this year was the one that hit Turkey and Syria in February. With 7.8 magnitude and strong aftershocks, the calamity resulted in the death of more than 50,000 people. In Turkey alone, 44,218 people were killed, according to country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).