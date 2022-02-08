Economists Say China’s Loans Causing Debt Burden, ‘hidden Default’ For Developing Nations

China’s practice of issuing credits to developing countries has led to an increased debt burden for them, along with numerous “hidden defaults”, economists at the World Bank and Kiel Institute for the World Economic said in their recent paper. In their research, the authors described the defaults on the Chinese by state banks as “hidden” not only because the terms under which they are issued are cloaked in confidentiality but also because the process of restructuring is opaque and its conditions remain mostly hidden to a larger public.

According to the research, led by Professor Christoph Trebesch from the Kiel Institute, the number of defaults on Chinese credits exceeds the number of those experienced by borrowers with the Paris Club - 71 versus 68 cases. The researchers also believe that as much as 50% of the credits issued by China are not reflected in the official debt statistics because of the secrecy which surrounds the loan terms. However, despite the credits being issued under such conditions, the economists said that the Chinese lending programme has offered certain benefits as it has enabled developing nations the chance to borrow money for infrastructure development.

But they also went on to flag up another issue with Chinese credits. They stated that instead of reducing the number of credits during the restructuring, lenders mostly tend to change the conditions on the interest payments and delay them. The economists noted that this was largely the approach practised by western lenders in the 1980s and it led to nations becoming overburdened with credits and prevented them from paying out.

Trebesch and his colleagues from the World Bank, therefore, warned that even though China’s lending spree has passed its peak, the problems for its borrowers might still be waiting with more defaults on the horizon. The study said that history has shown that debt overhang can only be resolved through “deep debt relief”, meaning a reduction of debt burdens and interest rates.

“Should Chinese lenders repeat the errors of previous eras, a decade of recurring payment problems and serial debt rescheduling on China’s loans may lie ahead", the research paper said.

China uses confidentiality clauses to debt-trap nations

Meanwhile, it is to mention that previously it was revealed that China uses a “well thought out strategy” to debt-trap countries with confidentiality clauses. International Forum for Right and Security (IFFRAS) reported that China is shockingly using confidentiality clauses barring borrowers from revealing terms and conditions of the engagement or even the existence of the debt itself.

It found that Chinese credit terms remain highly skewed in favour of Chinese lenders over other creditors. IFFRAS reported that the credit offered contains collateral arrangements, no Paris Club clauses, clauses allowing lenders to influence debtors' domestic and foreign policies, etc. Additionally, it also said that the Chinese stress keeping the credit terms secret from the citizens in both the borrowing and the lending country, who otherwise have a legitimate right to know. The lender is also provided with the discretion to cancel loans or demand full repayment ahead of schedule at will.

