Chinese Parents Reunite With 40-yr-old Son After He Was Abducted As Toddler 4 Decades Ago

In a heartwarming moment, an elderly couple has finally reunited with their son after he was abducted as a toddler nearly four decades ago. Nicknamed Jin Shui, the couple's 40-year-old son broke down into tears after reuniting with his parents. The family has finally embraced each other after the long separation.

The 70-year-old man Su Bingde and his wife Huang Renxiu had spent 38 years looking their long-lost son. The family was reunited after police tracked him down with the help of a national DNA database, according to media reports.

At the age of two Jin Shui was snatched from his home

At the age of two Jin Shui was snatched from his home in a remote village in the northwestern province of Shaanxi. According to the father, the family lived a simple and happy life before it was all shattered on May 12, 1982. Su Bingde had left to visit a relative on that day, positive that he would return that evening. He felt there was no need to lock his house. However, the father was unable to come home that night and the wife Huang Renxiu, tucked the two kids into bed, according to a local media report.

READ | UN urges China to 'ensure due process rights' to 12 Hongkongers detained at sea

The next morning, on May 13, the mother Huang woke to find her son missing from the room he shared with his sister. After hearing about the disappearance of the toddler the villagers spent the rest of the day and night looking for him. Unfortunately, the boy was nowhere to be found. The parents refused to give up on finding their son and began a decade long journey in search of their son.

The father travelled on foot to nearby towns and cities in the hope that he would find information about his son’s whereabouts however the local police were unable to solve the case due to the remote location and the limited information available about the toddler's disappearance.

The father Su Bingde longed to see his son. He had told the local media that his last wish is to see his son Jin Shui once again. The father's prayers were finally answered when police notified him on Tuesday about his lost son.

READ | Canada ends free trade negotiations with China following 'several disagreements'

The family reunites after 4 decades

After nearly forty years, the officers located Jin Shui, who is now a 40-year-old man, known by the name Li Guolin after comparing DNA samples in a national database. Li now has a family of his own with a wife and two sons and lives some 686 miles from his native place. The family finally reunited after forty long years. The overjoyed father said he had waited for this day for 38 years.

READ | China crosses median line in Taiwan strait during US envoy's visit to island

READ | China on military drills near Taiwan; US amb leaving

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: