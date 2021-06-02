Elephants Escape Nature Reserve In China, Leave '500 Km Trail Of Destruction'

China’s south-western Yunnan province on Tuesday witnessed a large herd of 15 wild elephants that were seen meandering through the residential areas, causing a trail of destruction of up to 500 km outside their natural reserve. In the footage that emerged, the rampant clan was seen destroying forests in its path and ruining crops as they journeyed last year from Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve in Yunnan province, and had gone unnoticed crossing several counties and rivers. Although no casualties were reported. It is, however, unclear why the herd escaped their habitat.

On Wednesday, China’s state media reported that the elephants were approaching the city of Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province. Government authorities immediately scrambled to dispatch a task force consisting of 360 first responders with 76 cars and nine drones to monitor the elephants. Twitter on June 1 started a #WhyElephantsTrekkingNorth hashtag as people wondered the cause behind the elephants in China migrating towards the urban settlement, which consisted of seven million population. According to Xinhua, the tuskers precisely commenced their journey in March 2020. They then took a stop in Pu’er in Yunnan where a female elephant gave birth to babies. The elephants settled for up to five months there before starting their journey all over again.

Wildlife authorities in China say they don’t have a clue why the herd left a nature reserve last year near the city of Pu’er, a region known for tea cultivation. The Associated Press cited a government official saying that at least two elephants returned home. The herd on June 1 was spotted in Yuxi, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Kunming. Drone footage showed that there were six female and three male adults, three juveniles, and three calves walking. An Asian elephant expert cited by Xinhua, Chen Mingyong, said that it appeared to be the longest-distance migration of wild elephants ever recorded in China. He said that it may be the leader of the elephants “lacks experience and led the whole group astray.”According to state-run Xinhua, the elephants wandered the streets of the town of Eshan for six hours. Panicked residents were warned to stay indoors.