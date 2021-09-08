'End Of Anarchy': China Welcomes Taliban Govt, Backs It To Restore Order In Afghanistan

A day after the Taliban announced its caretaker government in Afghanistan, China on Wednesday welcomed the new dispensation in Kabul. Calling it the 'end of anarchy,' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, in a media briefing, said that it was the need of the hour to restore the domestic order and pursue post-war reconstruction in Afghanistan. He further said that according to the Taliban, the caretaker government has been formed to restore social and economic order in the country, and China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, reported CGTN News.

Wenbin further went on to say that China also supported the Afghan people in independently choosing a development path suited to the country's condition. He also hoped that Afghanistan will live on good terms with other countries by establishing a broadly based inclusive political structure and follow moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, according to CGTN news.

China announces $31mn aid to Taliban

China on Wednesday announced $31 million as an aid to Afghanistan, its first after the Taliban seized power in Kabul, as it backed the Afghan militant group's interim government, saying it is a necessary step to restore order and end the anarchy. Taking part in the first meeting of Foreign Ministers of the neighbouring countries on Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will provide Afghanistan with 200 million yuan (USD 31 million) worth of grains, winter supplies, vaccines and medicines as per its requirements, official media here reported.

Wang said that China is ready to maintain communication with the new government in Afghanistan and informed that the Chinese embassy is still functional in the war-ravaged country. It should be mentioned here that Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' has been named Afghanistan's interim Prime Minister. Besides, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Chairman of Taliban's Political Office in Doha, and Mullah Abdus Salam have been announced as Akhund's deputies. Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden' administration showed its concerns about the affiliations and track records of several newly-announced Taliban cabinet members.

Taliban term China as their main partner

It is pertinent to mention here that on Friday, September 3, the Taliban's official spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that China is their main partner and the assistance provided by the country will build the foundation of Afghan development. In an interview with the Italian newspaper, La Repubblica, Mujahid had also claimed that the Chinese government is ready to invest and rebuild Afghanistan which presents a "fundamental and remarkable opportunity" for the Taliban. He had further said the Taliban gives much importance to the 'One Belt, One Road' project and is committed to reviving the ancient Silk Road as China represents Afghanistan's ticket to the International markets.

(Image Credits: AP)