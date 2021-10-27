Enes Kanter, the NBA star, has increased his criticism of China and called on Nike to do more to combat injustice in the nation. The Boston Celtics centre, who has been vocal about the plight of minorities in China, wore special sneakers with the words "Modern Day Slavery" and "No More Excuses" written on them during the team's win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, October 25.

He released a video on Twitter on Monday in which he chastised Nike for its silence on China's injustice. The caption read, "Dear @Nike Stop the modern day SLAVERY, now!!! #HypocriteNike #EndUyghurForcedLabor."

"Nike remains vocal about injustice here in America, but when it comes to China, Nike remains silent. You do not address police brutality in China, you do not speak about discrimination against the LGBTQ community, you do not say a word about the oppression of minorities in China, you are scared to speak up," said Kanter in the video.

Who manufactures your shoes in China? Kanter asks Nike

Kanter's critique focused on the Uyghur community's sense of unfairness; the US State Department estimates that up to 2 million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities have been incarcerated in internment camps in Xinjiang since 2017. China has often disputed charges of Uyghur genocide, human rights violations, claiming that the centres are required to combat religious extremism and terrorism.

"Who manufactures your shoes in China? Do you have any idea?" Kanter went on to say that forced labour had "tainted" the footwear industry, CNN reported.

Nike issued a statement earlier this year stating that it did not source products from the Xinjiang area. The company stated in the press release that Nike is committed to ethical and responsible manufacturing, and the brand adheres to international labour regulations. The statement further added that the brand in concerned about reports of forced labour in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and its connections.

Wenbin says Kanter's remark 'not worth refuting'

Kanter concluded the video by inviting Nike co-founder Phil Knight, as well as high-profile ambassadors LeBron James and Michael Jordan, on a trip to China to see where the shoes are manufactured. Kanter had lashed out at China's treatment of Tibet last week, prompting Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin to tell a news conference that the NBA star was trying to grab attention" and that his comments "were not worth refuting."

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP