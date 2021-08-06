Enraged China Outrightly Condemns US Offer On Safe Havens For People Of Hong Kong

Chinese Foreign Ministry, on Friday, August 6 declined a US offer of temporary refuge for people from Hong Kong as a “vain attempt to stigmatize” the semi-autonomous city and China’s central administration. As Beijing continues to use the method of carrot and sticks to suppress dissent as well as calls for democracy in Hong Kong, US President Joe Biden signed a memorandum allowing people from Hong Kong to live and work in the country for 18 months. The rule only applies to people who are currently living in the US, although, the exodus of Hong Kongers to the west has increased pivotally during recent years.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the empathetic move not only “slandered and smeared” Hong Kong’s National Security Law (NSL), but also "nakedly intervened in Hong Kong’s affairs and China’s internal affairs" and trampled on international law and basic norms of international relations. Adding that Hong Kongers and Chinese would never respond to the “shameless political manipulation”, the statement asserted that the US agenda was “doomed to failure.”

The US was “weaving lies and slandering Hong Kong’s national security laws, blatantly beautifying the anti-China chaos in Hong Kong, and presumptuously offering the so-called ‘safe-haven,'" the ministry said. “It is a vain attempt to stigmatize Hong Kong, stigmatize China, and stop at nothing to undermine Hong Kong through petty actions.”

What is happening in Hong Kong?

China’s Xi Jinping administration passed the draconian extradition law in early 2019, triggering massive anti-china protests across Hong Kong. However, with City-State’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam refusing to acknowledge protesters’ demand and the mainland sending troops to quell the demonstrations, the protest soon turned violent. In response to eroding law and order in Hong Kong, China then passed National Security Law (NSL) through which it had detained over 10,000 protesters, seized media houses inter alia. Despite the mainland’s repeated efforts at silencing the voices, protesters still voice their call for liberty and sovereignty. Under the current (one country, two systems) arrangement, the southern city of Hong Kong is allowed to function as its own entity. However, Beijing has the main control.

Image: AP