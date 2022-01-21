ESPN Confirms It Won't Send Reporters To Beijing Olympics Amid Rising COVID-19 Concerns

In the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) has confirmed that it will not be sending any reporters to the Beijing Winter Olympics. In a statement, the media company said that it will focus on covering the event remotely with a robust plan that will roll out before the beginning of the games. ESPN had planned to send a team of reporters, including four members, to cover the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022, but the team will now be covering the competition remotely, according to an official statement issued by ESPN. The 2022 Beijing Olympics are scheduled to start on February 4 and conclude on February 20, 2022.

"As was the case with the Summer Olympics, organisers have taken steps to make information and online interviews available for media outlets covering the games remotely. ESPN has multiple reporters assigned to do so for both television and digital news platforms," said ESPN.

"The safety of our employees is of the utmost importance to us. With the pandemic continuing to be a global threat, and with the COVID-related on-site restrictions in place for the Olympics that would make coverage very challenging, we felt that keeping our people home was the best decision for us," said Norby Williamson, ESPN Executive Vice President, Event and Studio Production and Executive Editor, reported news agency ANI.

The Chinese government has tightened COVID-related restrictions after cases of theOmicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in the capital city. As per the state media reports, cases of the Omicron have been found in four districts in Beijing. The country reported 66 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, while the total number of asymptomatic COVID cases stood at 28.

US boycotts 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Earlier, in December, the United States President Joe Biden administration confirmed that no US government officials would be attending the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The White House said this decision was made in the wake of the "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses." However, the Chinese government criticised the move taken by the United States and even termed America's boycott "political manipulation" as well as a distortion of the spirit of the Olympic Charter, noting that this boycott would have no impact on the success of the Games.

China has often been accused of possible genocide against the Uyghur Muslim population and other ethnic groups residing in the north-western region of Xinjiang. Human rights believe that Chinese officials have detained over 1 million Uyghur Muslims in detention camps, which China claims are "re-education camps". As per reports, Chinese officials in the Xinjiang region have been involved in the exploitation of Muslim minorities, including cruel acts like forced labor, keeping a very low standard of living, depriving them of education, raping women and girls, among other criminal activities. However, China has denied all the allegations and stated that they are part of the political agenda of the United States.

(Image: AP)

(With Inputs from AP)