EU Chief To Visit China Amid Nationwide Protests Against Xi Jinping's Zero-COVID Policy

European Council President Charles Michel is heading to China this week to meet with the country's leadership in a bid to redefine its relationship with Beijing despite the raging protests in the country against China’s zero-COVID policy. The policy is responsible for enforcing lockdowns all over as the nation still struggles with achieving community immunity. According to EuroNews, Michel will visit the nation to get a sense of where it stands on key issues at "this critical juncture."

As per reports, the EU council President will visit Beijing on December 1. He will additionally meet with China’s President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Kepiang and the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Li Zhanshu, reported EuroNews.

EU planning to use China’s influence amid Russia-Ukraine war

EU President Charles Michel’s plan to visit China come weeks after 27 leaders of the European Union held a three-hour-long strategic discussion on Beijing’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion and subsequently ongoing war against Ukraine. Additionally, the growing trade deficit is also proving beneficial to China, plus the bloc’s increasing dependence on the nation for technology and raw materials were among other reasons for the discussion.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) Central Political and Legal Affair Commission, China’s top security body called for a "crackdown" on the protests. However, the EU President has so far not changed his schedule and plans to use his influence on Beijing to convince it to oppose Russia's war in Ukraine.

Furthermore, discussion on business ties with China is also under Michel’s agenda, EuroNews reported. Michel is scheduled to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday and meet President Xi Jinping on Thursday before talks with China’s Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities are engaged in a brutal crackdown against protesters. Protests are raging in the country as it remains the last major economy to still be imposing tight lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19.